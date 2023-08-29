Lupita Nyong'o swears by this $10 lip balm that you can buy on Amazon

The 'Black Panther' star's affordable lip moisturizer has over 17,000 5-star ratings on Amazon

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is famous for being radiant on the red carpet, so when she shared her first-ever Get Ready With Me on Instagram featuring her beauty prep for a Paris soirée, we paid attention!

While Lupita’s makeup bag is filled with luxury beauty products from Chanel, the actor is also known for her more accessible must-haves, like a "really good" $24.99 all-natural body oil she swears by.

And we were excited to see we can add another affordable product to our Lupita-inspired beauty list – the shea butter and Vitamin E-enriched SPF Jack Black lip balm she used in Paris, which costs just $10.

Lupita first washed her face with Dr Hauschka Soothing Cleansing Milk before following up with Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream to moisturize.

Lupita then added this tinted balm by Chanel to complete the look

CHANEL ROUGE COCO BAUME Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour, $45 / £34

Then, it was time for her friend and celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose to start her makeup, kicking off with moisturizing her lips.

WATCH: Lupita's makeup routine - including her affordable lip balm

And Lupita's not the only fan of Jack Black lip balm - the drugstore buy has over 17k five-star ratings on Amazon.

At the end of her makeup routine, Lupita applied a luxury tinted balm, Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in 924 Fall for Me, for a hint of color. The antioxidant-rich Chanel balm goes on relatively sheer and is designed for you to be able to give yourself buildable, custom color.

© Pascal Le Segretain Lupita shared her makeup secrets while in Paris

Alongside the GRWM clip the Oscar-winning star shared on Instagram, she wrote: “My first #GetReadyWithMe! Heading to a dinner party in Paris and bringing you along for my #GRWM process with my makeup artist @nickbarose.”

So if you want to copy Lupita’s gorgeous lip look, take note!

Check the video above for the fabulous results and how to recreate her full makeup look.

We’re even more inspired by the fact that Lupita snacked on French fries while her glam squad was at work. We love a relatable Queen!