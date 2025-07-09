7 things Princess Kate loves that you can buy from Amazon - and some are even on sale

Royal fans, please take note! If you’re a fan of the Princess of Wales' style, or if you want to pick up some of Kate's tried and tested beauty products, we're going to let you in on a little secret - some of her most loved products are actually available on Amazon and even better, some are on sale during Amazon Prime.

Yes, you can grab Kate's must-have lippy, trusted trainers and even her perfect lightweight jacket with a click, a discount and with speedy delivery too. You'll be glad to know that we’ve collated a list of her favourite products that you can buy on the online shopping portal, and because I shop Amazon for a living, I've taken a deep dive into the ratings and reviews section of each product so you can see what verified shoppers really think of the items she loves.

Does the Princess of Wales shop on Amazon?

Kate has never mentioned publicly whether she shops on Amazon or not - though plenty of her tried and tested favourites are indeed available to buy on the online shopping portal, as this article proves.

In the past, Kate has been photographed getting the weekly shop in at Waitrose in Norfolk or popping to Peter Jones on Sloane Square, so we know from experience that she’s not averse to heading to the shops herself. With this in mind, can we see her browsing Amazon and clicking add to basket? Or is it more likely she and Prince William have an assistant who’s tasked with doing the shopping? It’s hard to say.

The couple does have a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with them since Prince George was eight months old, but shopping would not necessarily be part of her official duties unless buying items needed for the general care of the children. She trained at the elite Norland College in Bath, which is known for producing top-rate nannies. Their website states one of the duties as: “taking responsibility for the nanny purse and making sound judgements when purchasing items from the nanny purse, as well as obtaining a receipt and providing a fully detailed list of weekly expenses.”

The royal-approved Amazon buys to snap up while they're on sale

1/ 7 Superga Unisex Cotu Classic Trainers Trainers © Superga £31.20 (save 38%) at Amazon $49.95 at Amazon US What exactly is it? Her go-to white trainers Amazon rating: 4.4 out of five stars Five-star rating: 69% Number of global ratings: 34,823 What are verified shoppers saying? "This is my fourth pair of white Superga canvas pumps. In total I’ve bought about 11 in all different colours over many years. So easy to dress up or down, make any casual outfit more polished. Comfortable to wear all day, very well made. Fit natural foot shape better than Converse, more wiggle room in the toe box. Highly recommend." Royal fans will no doubt recognise Kate’s white Superga trainers - and know that Princess Diana was a fan too. (She was pictured wearing a navy pair in 1997). They’re super comfy and affordable too and massively popular at Amazon - over 100 pairs have been bought on the UK site in the past month alone!



2/ 7 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protective Cream Fleur loves Eight Hour Cream by Elizabeth Arden £15.49 (save 50%) at Amazon $26.35 (save 25%) at Amazon US What exactly is it? Her trusted all-purpose face and body moisturiser Amazon rating: 4.6 out of five stars Five-star rating: 80% Number of global ratings: 10,830 What are verified shoppers saying? "This is my second purchase of this product, and I am just as pleased as I was the first time. It continues to be extremely effective and meets all my expectations. The consistent quality and performance have made me a loyal user. I highly recommend it to anyone considering it." Kate loves Elizabeth Arden’s hydrating and moisturising Eight Hour Cream and she’s not the only British royal to use it - Prince Harry famously used it to treat an intimate frost-bite injury, as revealed in his autobiography Spare. The hydrating cream was created more than 70 years ago by Miss Arden herself and was the first ever product to bear the Elizabeth Arden name. Since its debut, Eight Hour has escalated to near cult status and Amazon reviewers hail it as being great value for money and leaving skin smooth and refreshed.

3/ 7 Essie Original Nail Polish in allure £6.71 (save 25%) at Amazon $16.95 at Amazon US What exactly is it? The nail polish Kate wore on her wedding day Amazon rating: 4.2 out of five stars Five-star rating: 60% Number of global ratings: 231 What are verified shoppers saying? "This nail varnish is long-lasting ( about a week) and is easy to apply. Looks nice on." If you want a polished everyday look, You can get it for less than a tenner - Kate loves Essie’s Allure nail polish so much that she wore it on her wedding day. The late Queen Elizabeth was also a fan, of the ballet slippers shade - also available to shop on the same link. This trusty nail polish has a 60% five-star rating on Amazon, with shoppers giving the thumbs up for being long-lasting and easy to apply.

4/ 7 Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer © Clarins £20 at Amazon $24 (save 20%) at Amazon US What exactly is it? The lipgloss she carries in her handbag Amazon rating: 4.6 out of five stars Five-star rating: 66%

Number of global ratings: 505 What are verified shoppers saying? "Fabulous colour, the amount you use will affect the colour you end up with. Either a pale or dense colour can be achieved and it's so easy to apply." Kate was spotted pulling Clarins Lip Perfector out of her handbag in Wimbledon and royal fans have been snapping it up ever since. The shimmery lip balm / gloss is an Amazon choice product, which means it's been singled out for being a highly rated, good quality product which is available to ship immediately. Shoppers praise it for being long-lasting and highly moisturising.



5/ 7 7 For All Mankind Women’s Jeans © 7 for All Mankind From £61.35 at Amazon $152.76 (save 42%) at Amazon US What exactly is it? Her Vogue photoshoot jean brand Amazon rating: 4.6 out of five stars Five-star rating: 63% Number of global ratings: 8 The Princess of Wales has a penchant for skinny jeans and one of the most recognisable brands she’s worn in the past is 7 For All Mankind. In fact, she loves the brand so much that she wore the brand’s Belted Palazzo jeans for her first-ever photoshoot with British Vogue back in 2016. You can shop the brand for less on Amazon.

6/ 7 Fjällräven Stina Women's Jacket £201.99 at Amazon $159.96 (save 20%) at Amazon US What exactly is it? A lightweight jacket that's perfect for all seasons Amazon rating: 4.5 out of five stars Five-star rating: 74% Number of global ratings: 192 What are verified shoppers saying? "I've been wearing the jacket in three colours for eight years. Now I've bought this for my wife too and she is thrilled. Extremely great cut. Ultra-light and comfortable. Extremely durable thanks to G-1000® material - makes it wind resistant, water-repellent, dirt-repellent, short-term fire resistant (flying sparks around a campfire), mosquito stab proof, UV protected, quick-drying, breathable, tear-resistant... perfect for all outdoor activities." Kate was spotted wearing the Stina Women's Jacket from Swedish company Fjällräven during a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School at the Paddington Recreation Ground in London. She chose the green version, but it's actually available in 14 different colourways including vibrant red, navy blue and terracotta brown.

