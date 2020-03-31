Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson are self-isolating together in this royal property The royals were seen unloading items from a car

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie appear to be self-isolating together at the Royal Lodge. On Friday, the Duchess of York revealed that she was handing out sweet treats to NHS workers. Taking to Instagram, she thanked her friend Hermann Bühlbecker - a German confectionery entrepreneur - for showing support to "hard workers in the UK", sharing a photo of herself with a box of confectionaries. On Saturday, Hermann also uploaded photos of Sarah received the crate of goods, including a photo of Princess Eugenie and her mother unloading the package from the back of a car together, suggesting that they are staying under the same roof until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Alongside the images, Hermann wrote: "A few days ago Fergie, Duchess of York, and her daughter received a large delivery of Lambertz pastries (over 100 kg) at the Royal Lodge. This is intended for the doctors and staff of London hospitals, who are currently working up to their limits. The Duchess called us about this; she sent us the pictures when the shipment arrived."

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank delivered care packages to NHS staff. According to Mail Online, they were spotted driving through London to hand out care packages to workers at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions.

The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. A source told the newspaper: "They wanted to do anything they could to help."

