This Morning's Ruth Langsford gives fans envy after showing off incredible makeup bag

Ruth Langsford had a very busy Sunday… cleaning out her "disgusting" £28 makeup bag. The This Morning presenter was very brave and showed off just how dirty her makeup bag had gotten since she last cleaned it.

She told her fans: "How often do you clean your makeup bag & brushes? I could swear I cleaned this a couple of weeks ago....how has it got so disgusting?!! Sorry @donnamaylondon your beautiful makeup bag deserves to be treated with more respect! Watch this space for the clean version...! #makeupbags @donnamaylondon."

Fans of the ITV star were horrified but all soon changed, when she took to social media again to show off the results after giving it a good clean.

"There you go @donnamaylondon... all clean & tidy. Do I get a gold star?!" she cheekily told her friend who was definitely impressed, writing back: "So proud of you."

In the video in which she showed off her clean and tidy results, Ruth could be seen putting back her makeup products which included an IT cosmetics foundation and eye concealer, Dior blusher, several pink lipsticks and a mascara.

Fans were very impressed with the post, with one writing: "AMAZING!!! This video brings me joy. "Another one cheekily told her: "That's it, clean for now Ruth. Don't let it happen again!"

Others were even more impressed with the bag itself. "That's a snazzy make up bag, much easier to use than a zippy one." Another one added: "Most definitely love the bag."

A third remarked: "Love this, looks great Ruth, love all Donna May products, stylish and practical."

