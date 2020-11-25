PSA: Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss is on sale (and this very rarely happens) 

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's cause for a double celebration thanks to the news that Christmas has been saved (sort of), and Black Friday sales have started early. We can finally start thinking about an alternative look to loungewear and adding a bit more colour to our complexions now that three households can form a 'Christmas bubble'.

We admit we've become used to minimal makeup over the last few months so we have been on the lookout for effortless beauty buys, and we’ve found the perfect royal approved beauty product: Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip gloss – and now we can get it at a reduced price in the Black Friday sales!

WATCH: The best royal beauty hacks revealed

It was revealed that Kate uses Clarins Lip Perfector when she was spotted reaching into her handbag for a tube of it during Wimbledon in 2019.

The Instant Light Clarins Lip Perfector is regularly £18.50, but you can find your own favourite hue of the perfect sheer gloss for just £14.80 – that's 20 percent off in the John Lewis sale.

Duchess Kate was spotted pulling a tube of the Clarins lip gloss out of her bag during Wimbledon in 2019

Kate’s go-to shade is Rose Shimmer, which you'll be please to know is also included in the sale.

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, Rose Shimmer, £14.80, John Lewis

As Duchess Kate is a huge fan of natural-looking makeup, we can see why she would have this gloss handy at all times! The 'melting gel' formula gloss gives lips just a hint of subtle natural colour, so it can be easily swiped on anywhere at any moment and promises to nourish and protect as well.

We'll see you in the virtual queue.

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

