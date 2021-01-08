The best beauty buys in the January Sales: From MAC makeup to ghd hair tools & exclusive boots deals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The January Sales can be overwhelming - there are just so many offers around you can't decide whether you should be buying. a designer bag, a new bed or a ball gown. Thankfully, we're here to inspire you for your January sale buy to be proud of - and you can't go wrong with beauty. Whether it's makeup, skincare, a new nail colour, perfume, whatever it is, it will certainly spark joy and isn't that the whole point?

MAC Cosmetics January Sales 2021

You've got until 14 January for this amazing offer. It goes like this: Five products for £50. You get to compile your dream makeup bag essentials and the offer isn't on for long, so what are you waiting for? This gift is worth £90.

Urban Decay January Sales 2021

The beauty brand some amazing discounts to kick off the new year. From eyeshadow palettes to makeup brushes and lipsticks. What's more, you can get a free reusable water bottle if you spend over £50. Use code FRESH.

Urban Decay Most Wanted Eyeshadow Set, was £36 now £24.50, Urban Decay

Selfridges Beauty Hall January Sales 2021

Selfridges' has so many beauty offers in the January sales. There's almost too many to choose from!

Clinique Super Care Gift Set, was £75, now. £50, Selfridges

Boots January Sales 2021

At Boots, all the Black Friday deals are starting to pop up and we're very excited because you can get the Liz Earle Daily Revival Collection for £40, and it's worth £68. It's exclusive to Boots and is running until 2 December. The gift set includes Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, Instant Boost Skin Tonic, Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash and Nourishing Botanical Body Cream.

Liz Earle Natural Neroli Collection, was £56, now £37.33, Boots

Creme de la Mer January Sales 2021

The luxe skincare brand is offering an AMAZING free gift with purchase this January. Your gift includes: Crème de la Mer 7ml & The Cleansing Foam 30ml, with your purchase of £180+. Plus, upgrade to a trio and The Eye Concentrate 3ml will be added to your gifts with orders of £285+. Wow! Enter code BEGINANEW at checkout.

ghd January Sales 2021

Shop the ghd new year sale and save 20% on all your styling kit essentials. From award-winning products, hair straighteners and professional hair dryers, hot brushes and hair curlers.

ghd gold hair straightener, was £159, now £126, ghd

eBay Beauty January Sales 2021

You get up to 25% off fragrances on eBay this January. Whether you're looking for Armani, Jean-Paul Gaultier or Diesel, there are plenty to choose from.

Calvin Klein Sheer Beauty, was £60, now £22, eBay (20% off with code PACKUP20)

Diptyque January Sales 2021

Until 11 January you can get a free Diptyque candle. Well, kind of. With any order of £100 or more, receive a 35g mini Roses candle. Enter code ROSES at checkout.

Charlotte Tilbury January Sales 2021

This offer ends on 23 January, but it's so good! Receive a FREE full-size bottle of Charlotte Tilbury's stay-all-day, weightless full-coverage foundation with your next order over £75! The Airbrush Flawless Foundation is sweat proof, humidity-proof, waterproof and transfer-resistant and contains Charlotte’s magic matrix of ingredients. Simply add your shade to your basket with your other makeup and skincare icons and enter the code FLAWLESS.

Glossier Black January Sales 2021

Whether you're looking to try one of the new Glossier products, or replenish your favourites, be sure to check out the discounts available over January. A really great trick for getting Glossier discounts all the time is to check out the gift sets bundles. The new hand cream and balm dotcom is a new year essential.

The Nightstand Duo, should be £26, now £19, Glossier

FOREO January Sales 2021

Trinny Woodall swears by her FOREO, Mollie King loves hers, and usually, you can get your own FOREO with a hefty discount at various times throughout the year. The facial cleanser/firming massager is something you definitely want to add to your beauty routine!

Ms Daisy Fresh, was £317.97, now £249, Foreo

Bobbi Brown January Sales 2021

You've got until the 11 January 2021 to get this offer. When you spend £55 and more you receive a FREE Skincare Trio. Enter code: START at checkout. If you spend over £75 you get a full-size product of your choice. Amazing.

Paula's Choice January Sales 2021

Paula’s Choice will be offering 10% off 1 product, 15% off 2 products, 20% off 3 products or more. And probably the best gift of them all - enjoy Paula's bestselling book (worth: £9) when you purchase 3 full-size products.

Look Fantastic January Sales 2021

There are SO many offers on right now at Look Fantastic - up to 30% off in the January Sales. From beauty gift sets to complimentary hair masks and even 25% off CeraVe. What's more, save up to 20% on your order if you use the code: BFBEAUTY.

CeraVe skincare duo, was £17.50, now £13.10, LookFantastic

Elemis January Sales 2021

Excuse us while we do a little celebratory dance - Elemis has an 8-piece gift set when you spend £100 or more. All you have to do is use code NEWBIES at checkout.

NARS January Sales 2021

Narscosmetics.co.uk has lots of deals on Christmas sets - which is ideal if you're a fan of the brand and Santa didn't drop any NARs off for you (we'd have words!). It's packed with great stuff so check it out. There is 20% discount site-wide off all products, including cult classics like Orgasm Blush and Radiant Creamy Concealer as well as the brand NEW Holiday Collection until 1 December 2020. Any baskets over £150 will also be eligible to enjoy an even higher discount rate of 30%.

Lip balm set, was £32, now £22.40, NARS

Aveda January Sales 2021

Aveda has a free trio worth £27. Just spend £50 or more and use the code REPAIR.

Ciate January Sales 2021

We'll be stocking up on the glittery goods at Ciate - there's 30% off the entire site until stock lasts.

Piggy Power lipstick, was £20, now £12, Ciate x Disney

Cult Beauty January Sales 2021

Whatever your budget, Cult Beauty has the discount for you. The checkout is calling your name.

EXCLUSIVE DEAL: IT's Your Superstar Kit, was £60 now £39, It Cosmetics at Cult Beauty

Feel Unique January Sales 2021

Feel Unique's January deals for 2021 might be the best yet, including unmissable savings on makeup, skincare, fragrance and gift sets. We're loving the fact that you can get Meghan Markle's favourite foundation on sale - the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation.

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, was £43 now £30.10, Feel Unique

By Terry January Sales 2021

There are up to 70% off selected lines on By Terry this year. From Christmas sets to makeup bag essentials.

Compact Lifting and Firming Foundation, was £66 now £19.80, By Terry

The Perfume Shop January Sales 2021

January is giving us plenty of deals on fragrance - and we think it's time for a little self-care gift.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love, was £59, now £47, The Perfume Shop

Space NK January Sales 2021

The Space NK beauty sales should be your go-to for any luxe needs.

111skin Cryo Sports ATP Booster, was £85 now £59.50, Space NK

Isle of Paradise January Sales 2021

There are some epic January deals in the works for Isle of Paradise and on Look Fantastic we've seen 10% off on-site right now - use code LFWINTER.

Isle of Paradise Express Self-Tanning Mousse - Ultra-Dark, was £19.95, now £17.96, Look Fantastic

Trilogy January Sales 2021

Trilogy has a range of deals that you will not want to miss out on, including 30% off the Rosehip Routine. It's worth noting that the iconic Rosehip Oil usually sells every 20 seconds!

Escentual January Sales 2021

Online beauty retailer Escentual is offering over 20% off a range of top brands in make-up, skincare and fragrance. Use code ESCENTUAL to get the deal. You've got until 18 January to take full advantage

Caudalie January Sales 2021

From new launches to cult favourites, you’ll find everything you need to keep your skin glowing into the new year. In the brand's January offering: When you spend £59 or more, you get the Detox Ritual free. This includes: a 15ml Instant Detox Mask, a 30ml Vinopure Purifying Cleansing Gel, and a 50ml Vinopure Clear Skin Purifying Toner. Use code DETOX21.

Pai Skincare January Sales 2021

You get 25% off at Pai Skincare for Black Friday. Use code: GOODNESS25.

Mini Longevity. Long Life Herb Trio, was £43, now £28.81, bareMinerals

