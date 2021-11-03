Stop what you're doing! FeelUnique's FREE £180 Beauty Bag is back with a stellar line-up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not all free gifts are created equally, and the latest from FeelUnique is without a doubt up there with the best collection of beauty products we've seen so far this year. Pause your search for a beauty advent calendar because you need to take a look at the FeelUnique Luxe Love Beauty Bag.

Yours for free when you spend £150 with the online retailer (which is way too easy), it includes a stellar line-up of luxury beauty products and you're going to want them all.

First up is Charlotte Tilbury's suits-everyone nude lipstick, Pillow Talk in Medium. With its silky, non-drying formula, we're yet to find anyone who doesn't love this lip product.

Also inside is Lancôme's bestselling Advanced Genifique serum. Suitable for all skin types, it targets the signs of ageing while strengthening your skin's natural barrier to keep you looking glowing.

Other skincare products included are Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream and the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol Night Serum, plus Clinique's Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm and Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion. It's like they've read from our wishlist.

See below for a full list of everything that's inside...

Filorga NCEF Reverse Tube 7ml

Goldwell Bond Pro Spray 30ml

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol Night Serum - 7 Capsules

Kat Burki Super Peptide Firming Cream 10ml

Charlotte Tilbury Deluxe Matte Revolution Lipstick Pillow Talk Medium 1g

Patchology Happy Place Eye Gels - Single

Molton Brown Coastal Cyprus & Sea Fennel Body Wash 30ml

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream 14ml

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Deep Cleanser 1.0oz

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm 15ml

Guerlain Abeille Royale Fortifying Lotion 15ml

Vita Liberata Body Blur - Latte 30ml

Noble Isle Whisky & Water Bath & Shower Gel 30ml

Lazartigue Fortify Shampoo 50ml

D'Alchémy Intense Skin Repair Oil 5ml

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum 7ml

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+ 15ml

bareMinerals Ageless Regimen 3x1g

The FeelUnique beauty buyers have even put together a list of products you could shop to spend £150. Suggestions include Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair serum (an icon and a must for party season), Kiehl's equally popular Midnight Recovery Oil and Molton Brown's advent calendar full of premium bath & body products.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum 50ml, £72.81, FeelUnique

You'll also receive a teal velvet bag to keep all of your beauty treats inside. Just use the code NOVLUXE at the checkout and thank us later.

