There's a Boots flash sale on ALL Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin - but the discounts end soon

October marks Black History Month and not many beauty brands have been more instrumental in the push for inclusivity within the industry than Fenty. To celebrate, Boots is currently offering 20% off everything from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin until 19 October, plus you'll get a free gift when you spend £30 on Fenty Skin.

Founded by Rihanna, Fenty Beauty broke boundaries with its launch in 2017, releasing over 40 shades of foundation. It was well overdue and encouraged other global brands to make serious changes, with a new focus on inclusivity.

As well as her bestselling foundations, primers and powders, Rihanna is an advocate for experimentation and Fenty Beauty offers a whole range of bold lip shades, luminizers and super glowy highlighters to play with.

The 33-year-old megastar launched Fenty Skin in 2020, which is suitable for all skin types and tones. The skincare brand offers everything from serums to SPF moisturisers, and the reviews really speak for themselves. Scroll down to shop all of the must-have products with 20% off…

Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, was £27 now £21.60, Boots

The product that started it all, Fenty Beauty's PRO FILT'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a buildable, medium-to-full coverage base that lasts all day. It's game-changing not just for its shade range, but for its weightless formula.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer, was £24 now £19.20, Boots

Shine-stopping and pore-diffusing, apply Fenty's bestselling primer for healthy radiance and flawless coverage.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, was £17 now £13.60, Boots

Fenty's iconic Lip Luminzers are the finishing touch you need in your makeup look. Making lips look fuller and smoother, you'll be hooked.

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, was £31 now £24.80, Boots

Designed for your face and body, this one-of-a-kind highlighter is super silky and gives a beautiful glow.

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, was £25 now £20, Boots

Fenty Skin's 2-in-1 toner-serum brightens and smooths while targeting dark spots and controlling oil production, all without being harsh on your skin. Rihanna herself says this is her favourite step in her skincare routine.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30, was £32 now £25.60, Boots

This daily moisturiser offers lightweight, oil-free hydration as well as SPF 30 and it's truly invisible on all skin tones. It's also a great base for makeup; prepare for zero pilling.

Shop the full collection with 20% off online at Boots until 19 October.

