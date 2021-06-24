Rihanna's fiery red lip gloss is the only thing we want for summer 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We love a bold red lip in the summertime - and Rihanna’s newest lip hue is the perfect color for turning heads with one splash of gloss. The Work singer looked gorgeous in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her wearing Fenty Beauty’s stunning new Gloss Bomb drop - a cherry red glossy lip color called Gloss Bomb Heat, which the brand released late last night.

In the stunning headshots, Rihanna shows off the hue in a fiery orange silk blouse complete with a plunging v-neckline. She paired the look with matching pants, a gold choker, gold hoops, and statement diamond rings.

Fenty Beauty's new Gloss Bomb Heat is everything!

The high-shine hue is called Hot Cherry. It’s a sheer red that gives lips a full, plumping effect thanks to the brand’s signature Plump Job Complex, which is infused with ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract (pepper).

We were obsessed with it and tracked it down on Fenty Beauty.

Gloss Bomb Heat, $22, Fenty Beauty

“KNOOOOWWW y’all didn’t think we were done with Gloss Bomb right?!!! @fentybeauty we back at it with this new #GLOSSBOMBHEAT for juicy, glossy, plumped-up lips. Grab it now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk & @harveynichols,” she captioned the post.

Needless to say, fans lost it over the drop, leaving thousands of heart and heart-eye emojis in her comments.

Others sang the color’s praises, with one follower writing, “The best bomb,” while another added, “Omg omg omg.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted on a date night in NYC Wednesday night

It’s not clear if Rihanna sported the hue as she hit the streets of New York City for a date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky Wednesday night, but she looked incredible nevertheless in a hot pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit and a matching pink furry hat, according to The Daily Mail. She completed the look with layered necklaces.

Further proof that Rihanna’s style star status is still intact.

