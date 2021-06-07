Mrs Hinch loves a bargain summer dress! We predict she'll want these ones from Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, has proven on multiple occasions that you don't have to break the bank to dress for summer. The cleaning influencer regularly wows her millions of Instagram followers with her bargain summer dresses, many of which can be found on Amazon.

If like us, you simply can't wait more than a day for your online clothes order to arrive, then it's time to take a scroll through the best frocks available on Amazon, especially if you already have Amazon Prime. After all, the hot UK weather calls for floaty frocks, pronto!

From strapless maxi dresses to elegant midis, we've done some research for you and rounded up some stunning styles Mrs Hinch would love, including some she already owns...

Spotty midi dress, £15.99, Amazon

The Essex-born influencer bought this beautiful spotty midi for just £16! The pretty sundress comes in red, navy blue, orange, black, or dark green - and Mrs Hinch loves the style so much she has bought it in every colour.

Leopard print smock dress, from £9.64, Amazon

Looking for a comfortable dress that you can dress for any weather? Mrs Hinch has a very similar long-sleeved leopard print dress which she paired with black tights and a fury gilet in the cooler weather. But it would work just as well with bare legs in the summer.

Floaty mini dress, from £25.99, Amazon

Everyone loves a loose-fitting dress in the summer sun! And some of these dresses even come with pockets…

Strapless maxi dress, £11.99, Amazon

Whether you want a comfortable maxi dress to wear around the house like Mrs Hinch or a beach dress that doesn't give you strap marks, we're obsessed with her strapless bargain. While the doting mum opted for the mocha, grey and black colourways, there are a total of 18 different hues so you're spoilt for choice. Perhaps Mrs Hinch will stock up on more colours...

Spotty mini dress, £29.97, Amazon

Love polka dots as much as Mrs Hinch? This spotty mini wrap dress is made with 100 per cent cotton, so it's perfect for keeping cool in the heat.

Strappy summer dress, from £9.94, Amazon

Simple and elegant with spaghetti straps and a criss-cross back, we imagine she'll want to get her hands on this dress if she hasn't already! We certainly can't wait to add it to our shopping basket.

Casual midi dress, £21.99, Amazon

Love a statement button? Then this casual yet elegant frock will be at the top of your wishlist.

