The MAC Advent Calendar for 2021 is flying off the virtual shelves - and it's worth over £340

When you write about beauty advent calendars as much as I do, it's easy to get blasé about them. But there are some advent calendars that make you go 'wow', and you know it's going to be the ultimate treat. That's how I feel about the MAC Cosmetics Box of Tricks advent calendar.

It features everything you could ever need to get ready for the festive season, including lipsticks, blush, eyeshadows and mascara. Priced at £135, it's worth over £340. Do we need to repeat that? £340!

The calendar is available to buy on the beauty retail website Lookfantastic, and it's also available to shop at M·A·C stores and on maccosmetics.co.uk.

MAC Cosmetics Box of Tricks Advent Calendar, £135, LookFantastic

The items inside include two full-size matte lipsticks, three mini matte lipsticks (including Velvet Teddy and Ruby Woo), three eyeshadows, a mineralize blush, a full-size brow set - and so much more! Plus, it's all wrapped up in a luxurious, truly mesmerizing case.

And talking of mesmerizing, you've got to see the new limited-edition Hypnotising Holiday collection for Christmas - it really is a treat for the eyes.

Just look at the new Hyper Real Glow in Hypnotising Holiday. The Christmas-exclusive compact includes two highlighters with a cream-like glowing finish.

Hyper Real Glow in Hypnotising Holiday, £27/$38, MAC Cosmetics

For the magpies amongst us, there are also some dreamy sparkly eyeshadows with kaleidoscopic multi-pearlescent pigments. We're swooning.

Shadeshifter Duochrome in Ho Ho Hocus, £17.50/$22, MAC Cosmetics

Or for the ultimate treat, this mini lipstick kit includes 12 best-selling shades in mini sizes and multiple finishes.

The Ultimate Tick Mini Lipstick Vault, £75/$74.50, MAC Cosmetics

We're most definitely feeling the holiday spirit.

