Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics advent calendar is the holiday beauty treat you've been waiting for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Jenner knows it’s almost the holiday season - and has given us the best way to celebrate with a Kylie Cosmetics 2022 advent calendar that's so gorgeous whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

RELATED: 40+ best beauty advent calendars for 2022

It’s so hard to believe that there are less than 100 days before Christmas, which means the advent calendar season is well underway, and some of our favorites sometimes sell out not long after they’re released.

MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals the $29 workout must-have that's the secret to her shape

SHOP: You can buy Kylie Jenner's fave skin-plumping secret on Amazon

Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set, $180, Nordstrom

Where can I buy the Kylie Cosmetics 2022 advent calendar?

Beauty advent calendars are high on our list - and one of the season’s most popular choices every year - which is why we’re ready to snap up the Kylie Cosmetics countdown. But take note that it is available exclusively at Nordstrom.

The Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set costs $180 and has a dozen coveted Kylie products, including an amazing NINE full-sized beauty treats for eyes, skin, body and lips, individually gift wrapped inside.

What's inside the Kylie Cosmetics advent calendar 2022?

SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you don’t want to know what’s inside the Kylie advent calendar!

While some of us like to keep our daily advent calendar gifts a secret, we also get it if you want to know EXACTLY what to expect.

So here’s the full list of what is included inside the Kylie Cosmetics 12-day beauty advent calendar:

- Full-size Lip Liner in 808 Kylie

- Full-size Matte Liquid Lipstick in 808 Kylie

- Full-size Matte Liquid Lipstick in 402 Mary Jo

- Full-size Matte Liquid Lipstick in 301 Angel

- Full-size High Gloss in 317 Klear

- Full-size Kyliner Gel Eyeliner Pencil in 010 Shimmery Brown

- Full-size Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen in 001 Black

- Travel-size Coconut Body Lotion (1 oz.)

- Full-size Lip Oil

- Full-size Sugar Lip Scrub

- Travel-size Clarifying Facial Oil (0.34 oz.)

- Kyle Skin Headband

We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely ready for the holidays!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.