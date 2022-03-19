Jacqueline Jossa sends fans wild with glamorous evening look – her makeup buys revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing glitz and glamour to the Haven House Gala on Friday evening, Jacqueline Jossa looked absolutely incredible as she headed to the charity event – hosted by TOWIE'S Billie Faiers and Greg Shephard – alongside her husband, Dan Osborne.

READ: Just in time for Mother's Day! Mumfluencers This Is Mothership launch a Bobbi Brown set for busy mums

Giving off Bond girl vibes, the former Eastenders actress stepped out in a black Bardot gown complete with a plunging princess neckline. Accessorising with diamante droplet earrings and a matching necklace, Jacqueline sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy after posting a gorgeous snap from the starstudded event.

Jacqueline rocked a black Bardot evening gown complete with diamante jewellery

"A girl should be 2 things, classy and fabulous - Coco Chanel," she wrote. "My glam team are GOOD. @carlbembridgehair @krystaldawn_mua."

Inundated with praise, Jacqueline's 3.4 million followers were quick to comment on her elegant evening look, with one writing: "No words. Just WOW."

"You are ridiculous! How gorgeous can one person be though?! Absolutely stunning," added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Best thing on Instagram for ages."

READ: HELLO! Mum on the Run: Kate Middleton's BAFTA beauty 2018 - the smokey eye

MORE: How to do your own bridesmaid makeup: Tips & DIY tricks from a MUA

GET THE LOOK:

Sharing the details behind Jacqueline's sunkissed complexion, the TV star's makeup artist, Krystal Dwan, has since revealed which beauty buys she used on the celeb, and we're adding all of them to basket!

Bobbi Brown Deep Bronzing powder, £33, Selfridges

Yes Honey Lipstick, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 5.5g, £11.20, Boots

Posting a photo of Jacqueline, she captioned it: "Literally a bronzed goddess @jacjossa @carlbembridgehair

Key Products

@bperfectcosmetics foundation & concealer

@mehronmakeup foundation stick as contour

@bobbibrownuk deep bronzer

@bperfectcosmetics blush & highlight (will find colour name)

@__dollbeauty_ Kimberly lashes

@maccosmeticsuk new mascara & stripdown & cork liners with @charlottetilbury yes honey lipstick

@bobbibrownuk beach bronze cream shadow with @narsissist shadows on top

@inglot_cosmetics black gel liner (inside waterline also)"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Find out Michelle Keegan's top beauty tips and favourite products

A makeup artist to the stars, Krystal regularly works with Jacqueline, and her impressive clientele also includes Billie Faiers, Montana Brown, Michelle Keegan, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Stacey Solomon.

As for her hairstylist, Jacqueline's beautiful, voluminous curls were created by Carl Bembridge, who counts Maura Higgins, Megan McKenna and Molly-Mae Hague among his celebrity clients.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.