Gigi Hadid swears by this plumping lip gloss from Amazon - and it's so cheap!

Gigi Hadid has shared the secret to her full, plump-looking lips - and we're shocked at how affordable it is.

The supermodel revealed to Vogue that she uses the Maybelline New York Plumping & Hydrating lip gloss - and at just £6.73/ $6.99 - it's such a bargain. Thankfully, it's available to buy now on Amazon, and shoppers are even comparing it to the £18 Fenty Gloss Bomb lip gloss.

Maybelline New York lifter gloss, £6.73/ $6.99, Amazon

The Maybelline lip gloss promises to plump and enhance the lips, offering a hydrating feel thanks to the smoothing ingredient, hyaluronic acid. With a non-sticky formula, the gloss moisturises the lips while providing a high shine finish - and we're so ready to get the supermodel-approved pout!

The plumping gloss is available in 13 shades, with shimmer and matte finishes to choose from.

Gigi isn't the only one that loves it for kissable lips, the gloss has received glowing reviews on Amazon, with over 1,600 five-star ratings.

One happy shopper wrote: "I love this gloss so much I have four of them! The shade is lovely and can be buildable if you prefer. It's really hydrating and doesn't slide off when you eat or drink. It makes your lips feel smooth like you've put balm on them and it isn't sticky either. 100% would recommend these lip glosses, I've been recommending them to all my girlfriends!"

Another added, "I absolutely adore this product. It’s super creamy and long-lasting. The packaging is nice too, and the applicator is huge.It has a great range of shades, and it’s super shiny, but not too shimmery/glittery".

We're adding this beauty bargain straight to our basket!

