Kelly Ripa's $7 beauty secret to look flawless on camera is so simple it's genius

It’s not too often we discover a celebrity beauty secret that’s accessible to just about everyone - so we're thanking down-to-earth Kelly Ripa for revealing her $7 beauty secret that's so simple anyone can try it.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shocked fans when she instantly took care of her shiny on-camera skin herself on live TV during the show – by whipping out a pack of oil blotting tissues!

Co-host Ryan Seacrest looked amused as Kelly revealed her beauty secret on live TV

"I'm noticing on the feed here that my face looks extra glisten-y and so I thought I would just de-glisten,” she said matter-of-factly. "Too much face oil."

We found Amazon's top rated oil blotting tissues on sale for just $6.95 – that's more than 60% off.

Oil blotting tissues, were $18.99 now $6.95, Amazon

While Kelly is on camera for the show and having her picture snapped as she promotes her new book Live Wire, the easy beauty hack also works for selfies and Instagram shots, too, for the rest of us!

The morning TV host is actually a big fan of affordable beauty, using the $4.99 Dove Beauty Bar in the shower for dry brushing her body, and also icing up rose quartz rollers to tighten and refresh the skin on her face before applying makeup.

Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $20, ULTA Beauty

We’ve definitely been keeping track of cheap and easy A-list skincare hacks, and Kelly’s aren’t the first we’ve come across.

None other than Princess Kate uses simple muslin cloths to cleanse and exfoliate her face, and Jennifer Aniston’s favorite air brush is the Wet Brush Pro Flex, which costs around $8.

