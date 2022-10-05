MAC's 2022 beauty advent calendar is flying off the virtual shelves - it's worth over £400

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The MAC advent calendar never disappoints - It features everything you could ever need to get ready for the festive season, including lipsticks, blush, eyeshadows and mascara.

You know, when you write about beauty advent calendars as much as I do, it's easy to get blasé about them.

But there are some that make you go 'wow', and you know it's going to be the ultimate treat. That's how I feel about the MAC 'Bursting With Surprises' 2022 advent calendar - priced at £165, it's worth over £405. Do we need to repeat that? £400!

The calendar is available shop at M·A·C stores and on maccosmetics.co.uk, as well as online beauty retailer Lookfantastic, where it has already notched up a 4.9-star out of 5 rating!

MAC Cosmetics 2022 Advent Calendar, £165, MAC Cosmetics UK

Keep scrolling to the end if you want to see everything that's inside, but without giving too much away I can tell you this Christmas beauty countdown includes FIVE full-size lip colours – including all-time classic Russian Red – a full size Fix+ setting spray, every eyeshadow you'll need this season, a brow set and so much more!

Plus, it's all wrapped up in a luxurious, truly mesmerizing red and gold case complete with a bow.

MAC'S 2022 HOLIDAY COLLECTION

And talking of mesmerizing, you've got to see the new limited-edition Bubbles and Bows collection for Christmas - it really is a treat for the eyes.

Velvet Teddy’s Party Crew Vault (Worth £130), £60, MAC

How cute is this lip kit!? It features six full-sized products with best-seller Velvet Teddy, alongside five Christmas exclusives, all in a fabulous resuable jar. And if you're a fan of red lippy, it also comes in rich red Ruby Woo (£60) with a matching red case.

Eye Love Surprises Eyeshadow Palette X6, £35, MAC

This six-eyeshadow palette is a real treat - it comes in four different sets of shades, so you'll definitely find one that suits you, all in a bow-bedecked case. Sweet!

Indulgent Glow Face Kit, in rose gold or gold, £35 each, MAC

For the ultimate MAC sparkle this festive season, we're swooing over this face kit. It comes with a full-sized Extra Dimension Skinfinish – available in two all-new shades, a rose gold Rosé and a classic bold gold Sparkling Wine - plus an exclusive face brush and a very glam bag to carry it all in.

What's inside the MAC 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar

Spoiler alert! Here's what you'll find inside the 24-day MAC Cosmetics 'Bursting with Surprises' advent calendar...

-Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in shade Mull It Over

-Love Me Liquid Lipcolour in shade E For Effortless

-Matte Lipstick in shade Chilli

-Matte Lipstick in shade Russian Red

-Lustreglass Lipstick in shade See Sheer

-Mini MAC Matte Lipstick in shade Velvet Teddy

-Mini MAC Matte Lipstick in shade Mehr

-Glow Play Lip Balm in shade That Tickles!

-Eyeshadow in shade Naked Lunch

-Eyeshadow in shade Espresso

-Dazzleshadow in shade Oh So Gilty

-Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Eyeliner in shade Point Black

-Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow in shade What Clout!

-Mini MAC MACStack Mascara

-Pro Longwear Paint Pot in shade Born To Beam

-Mini MAC Lipglass Clear

-Mini MAC Lipglass in shade Nymphette

-Mini MAC Lipglass in shade Spite

-Technakohl Liner in shade Graphblack

-Brow Set

-Mini MAC Strobe Cream 15ml in shade Pinklite

-Prep + Prime Essential Oils Grapefruit & Chamomile

-Prep + Prime Lip

-Fix+ Original 100ml

Now we really can't wait for Christmas!

