Jennifer Hudson enchants with Christmas makeover - and look at those nails! The Cats actress was in the festive spirit!

Christmas is nearly upon us, and Jennifer Hudson showed how into the festive spirit she is after undergoing a glamorous transformation.

The Respect star focused her fans' attention on the nails that she had gotten done just in time for the holidays and they looked spectacular! The singer had her hands on full display, and they had been colored a shade of red that would make Rudolph jealous, decorated with a series of fancy black highlights.

Loading the player...

To make sure she got the full of effect, she also posed in a Christmas setting with plenty of fake snow resting on a unit alongside red and green baubles and a pinecone.

Her nails glistened underneath the lights, as she simply wrote: "Christmas nails," and tagged Badazznailzz, who brought the creation to life.

Jennifer is always bold with her looks, and earlier this year she donned some fierce makeup as she prepared to mark her sister Julia's birthday.

The singer showed off her beautiful nails

Jennifer took a trip down memory lane in the process, digging out a selection of throwbacks, including one of her sporting a bold makeup look consisting of sparky purple eyeshadow and pink glitter in her hair.

In another photo, Jennifer rocked face framing bangs and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.

The EGOT winner is incredibly close to her sister and has been a rock for her over the past few years following the devastating death of her son, Julian King, who was tragically killed along with the singer's mother Darnell Donerson and brother Jason Hudson in 2008.

Jennifer's festive looks never fail to impress

The family later set up the Julian D. King Gift Foundation in his memory, to help assist and aid young people in need.

Jennifer previously opened up about the impact the family tragedy had on her while chatting to Glamour magazine. She told the publication that she often tells her son David that he "saved my life".

The doting mom said: "I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child. I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.'"

