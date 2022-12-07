Princess Kate pushes the boundaries of royal protocol in super subtle way The mother-of-three is an expert in royal protocol

The Princess of Wales is a veteran when it comes to royal protocol. Never one to put a foot out of line, the royal rarely deviates from royal rules and regulations. So, fans were somewhat surprised to see Kate test her limits during the Earthshot Prize Ceremony last week.

The mother-of-three joined her husband Prince William at the glittering event, looking sublime in an apple green dress. But that wasn't the only element of her aesthetic that caught attention. The royal sported a fresh lick of beige-nude nail polish, a beauty treatment she isn’t prone to showcasing.

Nail polish is a grey area in the royal household. Allegedly, the late Queen didn't allow for colourful nail polish. Royals are expected to keep their nails in pristine condition at all times and the go-to choice is Essie’s royally-approved 'Ballet Slippers' shade. The classic tone, which costs only £7.99, is apparently the favourite hue royal ladies opt for when getting their nails manicured.

While Kate's nude manicure stayed within the parameters of royal protocol, the shade was darker than her usual barely-there nail gloss, or most typically, no varnish at all. Could this be the start of a more rebellious Kate when it comes to beauty? We will have to wait and see…

The Princess of Wales wore a very pale shade of nail polish for the Earthshot Awards

The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall and all eyes fell upon Kate's mesmerising gown.

Royal ladies aren't supposed to sport colourful nail polish for public engagements

For the highly-anticipated occasion, Princess Kate floored crowds in the most decadent outfit, serving up Hollywood glamour for the glittering event. But in a pleasant surprise to fans, Princess Kate's gown was rented, with HELLO! confirming that the royal's dress is from the British rental platform HURR, and was designed by Solace London.

The 'Sabina Maxi Dress' is a floor-length modern gown featuring an exaggerated neckline, and retails for $525. The mother-of-three quite literally elevated her show-stopping outfit by slipping into a pair of white sparkling stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi.

