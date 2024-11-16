Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwen Stefani is almost unrecognizable without her classic red lipstick
Gwen Stefani poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Gwen Stefani rocks classic nude lipstick in twist on her trademark

Gwen is known for her classic red lip color

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Gwen Stefani without her red lipstick is like peanut butter without jelly, salt without pepper and cake without icing, so it's no wonder the mom-of-three looked unrecognizable as she strolled through New York City on November 15.

The No Doubt singer wore her blond hair straight in a middle part, and rocked a plaid shirt with a mini corduroy skirt, fishnet tights, and an oversized shearling bomber jacket with cowboy boots.

Swarmed by cameras as she filmed a new project, Gwen was all smiles after a busy day of press for her new album in Bouquet

American singer-songwriter and fashion designer Gwen Stefani turned heads in a stylish brown outfit as she was spotted filming in New York City.© AKGS
American singer-songwriter and fashion designer Gwen turned heads in a stylish brown outfit

Earlier the same day she was seen with her entourage on the New York subway system in a black mini skirt, cropped white tee and fur jacket, with suede knee high boots, and she also stayed away from her iconic red lip.

Bouquet is the fifth studio album by Gwen – her first since 2017's You Make It Feel Like Christmas — and included the duet with "Purple Irises" with husband Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani is seen on the subway in Midtown on November 15, 2024 in New York City© TheStewartofNY
Gwen is seen on the subway in NYC

Gwen and Blake have duetted on three songs together; they married in 2021 after meeting on the NBC series The Voice for which they were both mentors.

They successfully worked on blending their families, with Gwen mom to sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and the pair were spotted earlier in the month cheering on her youngest at his football game.

Gwen, 55, stepped out in a colorful striped t-shirt paired with ripped blue jeans and beige shoes for the game, opting to wear her bright blonde hair up in a tight bun. Middle son Zuma was also there to cheer on his brother.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," Blake said in April 2024 of the past decade and the privilege of watching his stepsons grow up.

Photo shared by Gwen Stefani on Instagram October 2024 featuring Blake Shelton from her birthday weekend© Instagram
Gwen and Blake wed in 2021

"Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened," he said of Kingston, adding: "And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be, I guess, a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

He then quipped: "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023.© Getty Images
Kingston, Gwen, Apollo, Blake and Zuma at the star ceremony where Gwen is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake has also praised his own father for being a good example of how best to parent a stepchild when he raised Blake's older brother, the late Richie, when Blake's mother Dorothy married Dick Shelton.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was one-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," he said.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [a child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. 'You got three boys? Awesome!' My dad did it."

