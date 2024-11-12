Blake Shelton knows a thing or two about singing competitions – so it's not surprising that he has signed up for another one after his success on The Voice.

However, what may surprise fans is the country music star, 48, has teamed up with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 54, for the new project, which was announced by CBS on Monday.

Blake and Taylor – as well as Lee Metzger and David Glasser – will executive produce The Road, a new singing competition that will follow "a headlining superstar (to be announced) on their journey to discover the next big artist," according to a press release.

The series will offer "a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist" and feature singers performing as opening acts in venues throughout the country with the hope of winning over local fanbases to perform in the next city and remain on the tour.

The Road will show "what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams".

"I'm a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road,” Blake said in a statement.

"I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."

Taylor added: "There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture.

"No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."

Blake was the longest-serving judge on The Voice before he announced in October 2022 that he would be leaving the show after 23 seasons and 12 years "for more family time" with Gwen Stefani and his stepsons.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote at the time.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."