The Voice star Gwen Stefani shocks fans with incredible transformation

Just a ghoul! It's Spooky Season and Gwen Stefani's incredible Halloween transformation has fans talking.

The Voice mentor and superstar singer shared a video of herself after an incredible makeover saw her become The Corpse Bride from Tim Burton's 2005 film of the same name. With detailed shading on her face, the blue and green makeup popped, and in classic Gwen fashion she included a swipe of bright red lipstick, and wore a mermaid blue wig. She paired it with a floral crown, and a white bridal gown to complete the look for Halloween.

"So spooooky!! (makeup by me)," Gwen captioned the post, wowing fans with her handiwork.

"Ohhhh my god you look amazing," commented one follower as another fan added: "If this whole singing thing doesn’t work out, you can DEFINITELY make it as a makeup artist!!"

"I love it!! Xxx happy Halloween," added pal and fellow pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Hollywood's greatest really got into the spirit of Halloween this year, with the past weekend delivering up a platter of scarily good costumes across the varios A-lister parties of the season.

Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were amongst the stars to attend the legendary Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, as the Kardashians appeared to host their own haunting house parties.

Emulating the iconic characters from cult classic Clueless, Kim dressed up as Cher Horowitz, the stylish and witty protagonist of the 1995 film, while daughter North West portrayed Dionne Davenport, Cher's equally fashionable best friend.

© Instagram Kim took on the role of Cher Horowitz and North portrayed Dionne Davenport

Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie also paid homage to an iconic 1995 film, dressed as Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever movie, with Kendall rocking an ivory satin corset, sheer robe with cream fringing, white lace stockings and a blonde, tightly curled wig.

Kylie on the other hand oozed gothic glam in the plunging black corset with a silver trim and silver skulls embroidered across the chest, paired with leather gloves, a studded choker and micronet tights.

This year, Kourtney chose to spoof one of Kim's most infamous Met Gala looks, the 2013 floral Givenchy by Riccardo Tischi dress, that she wore while pregnant with North.

For the Casamigos party Cindy Crawford, 57, wowed fans as she channeled the late great Olivia Newton-John as Sandy from Grease for her annual Halloween party.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party

The supermodel rocked black leather pants, paired with a black strapless bustier and leather jacket, with her blonde hair curled into ringlets and a swipe of bright red lipstick to pull off the iconic look from the final scene of the hit 1977 film.

Daughter Kaia rocked a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick whilst beau Austin Butler channeled his inner Andy Warhol, with camera in-hand. Joining them was their son Presle as Hunter S. Thompson, the author of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.