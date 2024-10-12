Jennifer Garner twins with boyfriend John Miller as they beam during rare appearance together

The couple that dresses together stays together, and so it's no wonder Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller look so happy in a rare public appearance together.

Jennifer wore a salmon pink sweater, while John, whom she has been quietly dating for years, rocked a pale red hoodie in the same color palette.

Actress Jennifer paired her look with a tiered floral maxi skirt and mustard-yellow sneakers, while John picked a pair of classic blue denim jeans.

© Juliano/X17online.com Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller, were seen holding hands as they arrived at Garner's Brentwood mansion

In the pictures, taken on October 4, the pair were seen holding hands as they walked towards Jennifer's Brentwood home.

John is a businessman, tech CEO, and attorney, who currently serves as the chairman and CEO of the holding company CaliGroup and its subsidiary, CaliBurger.

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of personal family photos in her $8million home

Born and raised in Los Angeles, he obtained his law degree from Stanford Law School before venturing into the tech world and entrepreneurship, where he founded CaliGroup who launched the fast food chain CaliBurger.

© CaliGroup John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup

It remains unclear how and when he and Jennifer met but their romance first began in 2018, and has only ever been confirmed via pictures of the two out and about.

They dated two around two years, and in a 2021 interview with People, Jennifer revealed that she was single, and reluctant to the idea of marriage in the near future.The 52-year-old mom of three was previously married to Ben Affleck and Scott Foley.

© Gotham Jennifer Garner is seen in Brooklyn on September 26, 2024

"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she said. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

But by 2023 it was reported that they had rekindled their romance in 2021, and by October 2024 it is clear they are still going strong.

© Instagram Jennifer has been married twice before

The Alias star has been married twice before, to actor Scott from 2000 to 2004, and then Ben from 2005 to 2018. She welcomed three children with Ben; 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel.

John is thought to be around 46 and he was married to Caroline Campbell, an accomplished and proficient musician. They welcomed two children together, son Quest and daughter Violet, and divorced in 2018.