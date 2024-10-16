Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reach new joyful milestone with teen daughter Violet

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet flew the nest at the end of August to begin her studies at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut.

The 18-year-old has been learning to live independently away from her family, who have no doubt missed her a lot during the first term away.

What's more, Violet chose to move across the country to the East Coast, while her family remain in Los Angeles on the West Coast.

However, this week, Violet will likely be reuniting with her parents during her first recess. Yale's website stats that classes pause between October 15-21, meaning Violet will be able to see her parents, and siblings Fin and Samuel.

Jennifer in particular will no doubt be thrilled to see her firstborn again, having been very open about her struggles ahead of Violet's departure.

© Getty Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck

Back in May, the 13 Going on 30 star posted several pictures of herself crying at various events, including one of her at her daughter's graduation ceremony.

In the caption, she wrote: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

© Backgrid Violet with her dad Ben Affleck

A month later, ther mom-of-three appeared on the Today Show with her own mother, Patricia, where she spoke about family life.

Referencing her tearful Instagram post, she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything." However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

© Instagram Jennifer was in tears before daughter Violet graduated from high school

Violet is incredibly bright and is no doubt thriving at Yale. While not much is known about the teenager, she recently stepped into the spotlight to give a powerful speech to the LA County Board of Supervisions.

She had a list of demands to "confront the long COVID crisis," including mask availability, and air filtration.

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have remained close following their split

She also requested Far-UVC light in facilities such as jails and detention centres. The teenager is often seen wearing a face mask in public and revealed during her speech that she had contracted a "post-viral condition" in 2019.

She said she "saw first-hand that medicine doesn't always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses."

© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock Violet had a close bond with former stepmom JLo

Violet has had an eventful year too, as along with moving out of her family home and starting her first year of college, her dad separated from Jennifer Lopez over the summer.

The teen had built a close bond with JLo and the pair had been pictured out together on a number of occasions, both with and without Ben.