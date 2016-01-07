11 Photos | Beauty

If you suffer from dry skin, finding the right foundation could be key to re-hydrating your complexion and leaving you with smooth and healthy looking skin. We've rounded up the best foundations for dry skin no matter what your budget – click through for the full gallery…

Guerlain Parure de Lumiere Light Diffusing Cream Foundation, £39, available at escentual.com

If your dry skin needs a bit of soothing, this cream will be your beauty saviour. Designed like a skincare product, it provides instant freshness and vitality to your complexion and bathes the skin with pure ocean water to ensure lasting comfort. We love its velvety texture, ideal to give your skin the pampering it deserves.

Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation, £9.99, available at boots.com

Enriched with a fruit therapy formula, this foundation enhances your complexion and lets in natural light for a healthy glow. Apricot extracts adds radiance whilst apple protects your skin from lines and wrinkles – all teamed with melon to give your dry skin the moisture it needs.

Lancôme Photogenic Lumessence Foundation, £30, available at Lancome.co.uk

This oil-free make-up smoothes lines, pores and imperfections, while using an innovative combination of coated pigments and micro-pearls to boost luminosity and leave you with flawless looking skin. It's also great because it doesn't budge, lasting for up to 24 hours, meaning you can enjoy your day without having to think about your make-up.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30, £29, available at narscosmetics.co.uk

Infused with lush, natural botanicals, this moisturiser immediately re-hydrates thirsty skin and helps reduce the appearance of dark spots in just four weeks. There's minerals rich with seawater to revive and re-mineralize skin, leaving it with ultimately moisturised.

Givenchy Teint Couture Fluid, £34, available at Debenhams.co.uk

This luxurious foundation glides over the skin to create an illuminous, smoothing veil. We love the fine and silk feel – and no matter what your skin type, it provides custom coverage which moisturises and rebalances the complexion, protecting with SPF20 all day.

Rimmel Lasting Finish Nude Foundation, £5.99, available at superdrug.com

If you're going to be out and about all day and don't want to have to worry about touching up your make-up, this is the product for you. Enhanced with a moisturising serum gel, its lightweight formula will not only give your skin the care it needs, but it also provides a natural-looking, flawless finish.

Bobbi Brown Moisture Rich Foundation SPF 15, £31.50, available at bobbibrown.co.uk

This ultra-hydrating foundation is a must-have for any beauty bag. Not only does it use extracts from jojoba and plan oils to soften the skin and keep it moisturised, but it includes lavender oil to calm and soothe your complexion – not to mention it gives great coverage!

MAC Cosmetics Studio Waterweight SPF30 Foundation, £25.50, available at maccosmetics.co.uk

Working with a Moisture-Fusion Complex, this foundation provides immediate and all-day hydration, ideal if your skin is in need of a moisturising boost. We love how it leaves skin feeling silky, and provides great coverage as well as blurring imperfections such as pores and fine lines.

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation, £6.80, available at feelunique.com

This translucent gel feels so light you'll forget you're wearing make-up – it merges seamlessly with your skin for natural-looking coverage, and unifies skin tone while correcting the appearance of imperfections.

The Body Shop Moisture Foundation SPF 15, £13, available at thebodyshop.co.uk

Don't be fooled by the lightweight feel of this liquid foundation – it still provides great coverage. Ideal for normal or dry skin, we love the way this product gives a flawless finish – and with SPF15 you can be sure you're keeping your skin protected.

