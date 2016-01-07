The best foundations for dry skin

View Galleries
-
Pancake Day: the best savoury recipes if you're planning a Shrove Tuesday night in
A round-up of easy and delicious savoury pancake recipes if you are planning a night in on Shrove Tuesday and looking for inspiration for dinner...
-
Strobing: a step-by-step guide to the new beauty craze
From Jennifer Lopez to Karlie Kloss, the world's most beautiful women regularly hit the red carpet with a dewy fresh-faced complexion – and now...
-
How to master the statement red lip
-
Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster enjoy romantic getaway to Abu Dhabi
When you're a world-famous rock star, finding somewhere secluded and peaceful for a romantic getaway can prove tricky. Luckily, Sir Rod Stewart...
-
Michelle Keegan shares all the details from her luxury ski holiday with Mark Wright
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright made the most of some rare downtime amidst their hectic work schedules this month and jet-setted off on a very...