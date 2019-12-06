Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Valentine's Day

It's undeniable that red lips are utterly classic, and while royal ladies often stick to more natural shades, there have been occasions they have wowed with a more daring colour. Here we chart our favourite royal red-lipped moments, from Princess Beatrice in pillar-box red to Duchess Meghan in neon Scarlett and Queen Letizia in deep burgundy - it's all the beauty inspiration you need for Valentine's Day...
Duchess of Sussex
Could the Duchess of Sussex look more stunning? Meghan rocked a berry-hued red lipstick and a midnight blue sequin Roland Mouret dress to watch a Cirque du Soleil performance when she was pregnant with baby Archie. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and a pop of highlighter across her cheeks, she looks absolutely glowing.
