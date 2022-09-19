Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice twin at Queen's funeral - did you notice? The duo looked lovely

The royal family all looked the picture of poise at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, with Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice twinning in one specific way.

Both Meghan, 41, and Princess Beatrice, 34, opted for sultry, dark makeup for the sombre occasion, defining their eyes with smoky eyeliner and mascara. Other royal ladies, including Princesses Kate and Eugenie chose more natural makeup looks.

Meghan and Beatrice both also wore gloves for the occasion. While this accessory isn't compulsory at a state event, there's every chance they were chosen as a nod to the late Queen, who was always seen with her signature white gloves.

Princess Kate tapped into the tradition too, though she wasn't pictured with her gloves on, instead carrying them in her hands, alongside her clutch bag.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Prince Harry's wife has opted for a glossy makeup look, debuting her new style for the first time when viewing the Queen's coffin on 13 September.

Meghan opted for a glam makeup look

The Duchess of Sussex always looks picture perfect, normally wearing her makeup in a natural, pared-back style, but during her recent appearances, the mum-of-two has looked ultra-glamorous.

Aside from her makeup, The Duchess of Sussex looked effortless for Her Majesty's funeral, in a fitted black ensemble, looking like a beacon of elegance for the serious occasion.

Princess Beatrice wore dark makeup too

Duchess Meghan adhered to royal mourning etiquette, donning a sleek black cape dress from Stella McCartney. Featuring a crisp boater neckline, batwing sleeves and midi length, the garment was an apt yet sophisticated choice for the emotional event. The mum-of-two Harry slipped on a pair of pointed-toe heels to complete her smart look.

