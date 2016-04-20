Chrissy Teigen shares first photo of baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen has proudly introduced her baby daughter Luna Simone Stephens. On Tuesday, the star took to Instagram to share the first photo of her five-day-old baby girl, and at the same time revealed her very sweet nickname. "Hi my lulu!," Chrissy, 30, wrote alongside a picture showing her cradling her newborn, gazing down at little Luna while gently stroking her hair.



Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of five-day-old Luna

The Lip Sync Battle host and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their first child on Thursday, announcing her arrival on social media Sunday.

"She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you!" Chrissy wrote alongside a photo revealing little Luna's weight and date of birth.



Fans can expect to see a lot more of Luna in the coming months; Chrissy has previously said she won't "hide" her daughter from social media.

Chrissy and husband John Legend welcomed their baby girl on 14 April

"I am conscious of what people want to see and what they don't want to see, or what they see through completely," the then-pregnant star told People in March.



"We're not going to go out of our way to hide because obviously it's such a big part of our lives to show everything: the inside of our homes, my parents living with us, our animals, everything. I'm not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything."



But she admitted there was one aspect of social media she was hesitant about. "I'm not ready for people's comments," she explained. "That's more of what it is. . . . It's not like I don't want to show her or that I'm hiding."

The star returned to social media on Sunday after a brief hiatus

Chrissy returned to Twitter on Sunday after a brief hiatus, joking, "to everyone asking, John is healing perfectly."



Shortly afterwards, she added: "Thank you for all the well wishes!! We are so happy and excited! I dunno what to tweet now. Does my twitter change? This is so awkward."