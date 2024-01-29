Chrissy Teigen's mysterious bump sparks reaction from eagle-eyed fans

Chrissy Teigen confessed "it's been a week" when she took to Instagram on Sunday documenting her latest trip to New York.

The supermodel gave a glimpse into her time on the East Coast with a selection of photos and one, in particular, got fans talking.

There were several photos of Chrissy in bed, looking like she was feeling unwell, including a close-up in which she sported a big bump on her forehead.

She didn't address the cause of the lump and fans immediately began quizzing her on it.

"How'd you get the bump on your head?! Ouch," asked one, while a second said: "It's probably from Botox," and a third urged: "Concussions are serious, speaking from experience; get that checked out especially if you're sleepy."

Hopefully the bump was a minor accident as other photos showed her without it.

Chrissy had a whirlwind few days in Manhattan and confessed she was missing her four children, Luna, seven, Miles, five, Etsi, one, and Wren seven months who stayed at the family home in Los Angeles.

She was counting down the days until she was headed back to California and wrote on Instagram: "One more day. Miss my four so much it hurts my bones."

Chrissy said she was missing her children while away from them in NY

Chrissy, her children, and her husband, John Legend, are going through a shift in their family dynamic currently.

She revealed on SiriusXM's TODAY radio Show Happy Hour that her beloved mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, has moved out of the family home and back to Thailand, to live her "best life".

Chrissy's beloved mom Pepper has moved back to Thailand

"We haven't really told the world or the internet, and everyone's gonna be probably so confused," Chrissy explained. "She is meant to go live her best life."

Pepper had been living with Chrissy and John since their firstborn was little. Speaking to HELLO! relationship expert Louella Alderson, who is the co-founder of dating app, So Syncd, spoke about the impact of Pepper's move on her loved ones.

© Chrissy Teigen Chrissy and John have had an emotional journey to parenthood

"Moving can have a significant impact on families, especially when a parent or other close family member leaves to live in another country. The impact can be both emotional and practical, and it can affect each family member in different ways," she said.

She added: "Pepper was heavily involved in helping with the children, and not having her around will be a big change for everyone. While Chrissy is lucky enough to have nannies to help, having her mum living with her provided support from someone she trusts on a deep level.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin They are proud parents

"In Chrissy's case, her children may experience mixed emotions as they will miss their grandmother but they may also be excited about the prospect of visiting Thailand. They are lucky enough to be surrounded by a loving and supportive family that can help them cope with the changes."

