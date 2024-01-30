Chrissy Teigen opens up about 'battle' she's facing in family as she talks life with 4 children

Chrissy Teigen is often sharing relatable parenting posts on social media and likes to keep it real when she shares both the good and the bad.

The model opened up about her relationship with John Legend during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired on Tuesday January 30, and reflected on how it had changed over time.

Admitting that one of their fights was that they "don't fight enough," Chrissy went on to say that these days, both her and John's biggest "battle" was trying to get their children to get along - which can be watched in the video below.

She explained: "Honestly I think we’re always very thoughtful. If we’re arguing about something, he doesn’t argue often and I think one of our fights is actually that we don't fight enough. You know sometimes the passion is there and you want him to get riled up about something and it’s just not there but he brings me down to a level where I’m like, 'Okay I’m over reacting a little I’m being a little crazy.'

"I don't even have like advice or, it’s just like I found someone really great and right now our biggest battles are just trying to get our kids to get along so that part of it is so fun seeing us grow into parents.

"We were kids when we got together and now we have so many kids and seeing him as a dad and seeing how busy he is and how he will come from work and play football and they will ask anything of him and he will be there and he'll do it." The doting mom-of-four then gave a sweet insight into her tenth wedding anniversary celebrations.

"We celebrated our tenth wedding anniversary and, in my speech, it had really driven me crazy that on our wedding day I hadn’t written my own vows because I was so nervous and I made sure to write my vows and then I looked down at his family and I graciously thanked them for creating such an incredible being. Is that so corny?" she said.

Chrissy and John are parents to Luna, seven, Miles, five, one-year-old Esti and Wren, seven months.

The family have faced a big change this year, after Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, moved out of the family home to move back to Thailand to live "her best life".

While Chrissy is happy for her mom, it's clearly a huge change for her, having been used to having her mother around at home since Luna was a baby. Relationship expert Louella Alderson, co-founder of dating app, Sp Syncd, has shared her thoughts with HELLO! about the emotional impact the transition will have on both Chrissy - who has an incredibly close relationship with her mom, as well as her four young children, who have grown up with Pepper playing a vital role in their lives.

"Moving can have a significant impact on families, especially when a parent or other close family member leaves to live in another country. The impact can be both emotional and practical, and it can affect each family member in different ways," she said.

Of course, there are many positives too, with Chrissy having already revealed that the family plan to visit Pepper every Spring Break.

"For Chrissy, Pepper moving back to Thailand could also be seen as an opportunity for her and John to experience life without the ease of having her mum on hand to help out with everything. While it could be a challenge at first, it could also be a chance for them to grow as parents and strengthen their family unit. The distance may even bring them closer together as they learn to appreciate each other more and make the most of the time they have together when they visit Pepper," Louella said.

"Visiting Thailand will also be a good opportunity for their children to learn about their heritage, different cultures, and ways of life. It can open their minds to new perspectives and experiences, making them more well-rounded individuals.

