Geri Horner shares a sweet new picture of baby Monty

Geri Horner is one doting mother. The former Spice Girls star, who welcomed her second child into the world just weeks ago, took to her Instagram page to share more sweet pictures of the newest addition to her family, baby Monty. Looking picture perfect, the 44-year-old cuddled up to her husband Christian Horner as they posed for a family portrait during a stroll. In the caption, Geri gushed: "Monty's country walk."

Fans were quick to compliment the cute post, with one writing: "Beautiful family Geri. Can we just take a moment to say how happy you look? I've never seen you so content and to have my icon in such a good place makes me happy and proud." Another follower remarked: "Beautiful, well done Geri you look so happy, you deserve it." On Monday, Geri uploaded another snap with her mother Ana Maria. "It's Nana time... it's quite wonderful, ten years later my mother and I, still taking a stroll in the park together, with my new baby, having a good chat #gratitude." [sic]

Monty's country walk ... 😌 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:33am PST

Baby Monty is Geri and Christian's first baby together. His proud mum announced his arrival on Twitter last month, writing: "Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz." By a happy coincidence, the little boy shares his birthday with Geri's good friend and fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who was delighted by the news, tweeting: "Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all."

It's Nana time.... 🤗 it's quite wonderful , ten years later my mother and I ,still taking a stroll in the park together, with my new baby , having a good chat 😌#gratitude A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Both Geri and Christian have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship to former partner Beverley Allen. The mother-of-one married the Red Bull Formula 1 boss at a ceremony held in a parish church at Bedfordshire in May 2015, where Geri's daughter Bluebell was a bridesmaid. The happy couple began dating early in 2014 after being friends for many years. They announced their engagement quietly a few months later with a small notice in The Times.