Drew Barrymore dramatically begs for help with 'triggering' 11-year-old daughter

On her dynamic and often heartfelt talk show, Drew Barrymore opened up about the complex interplay of parenting challenges, captivating her audience with a blend of drama and sincerity.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew was joined by Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw, and together, they delved into the emotional landscape of motherhood.

Drew, who is a mother to daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, shared her personal struggles with her eldest daughter's eagerness to grow up too quickly.

“My daughter, who's about to turn 12, really wants to be 16… going on 25," Drew lamented, expressing a sentiment familiar to many parents.

© Kristina Bumphrey Drew Barrymore is mother of two children

Overwhelmed by the thought, she theatrically collapsed onto the couch, exclaiming, “It’s so triggering!”

Jessica, empathetic and understanding, provided comfort and advice, acknowledging the universal challenges of raising children.

“We can't blame them," she reassured Drew, before sharing her own approach to setting boundaries. “I just try very hard to be like, listen. These are the fences. They're not walls, but there's something there.”

Their conversation touched on technology and boundaries, with Jessica detailing the structured introduction of phones to her children: “And with phones, that was the first thing. We waited until she was 13, and there was a contract. And there was, what do I expect from you? What do you expect from me? What does this phone mean?”

© SBN/Star Max Will Kopelman standing with Drew Barrymore

Drew, ever the relatable conversationalist, also brought up a discussion she had with her best friend, Cameron Diaz, about the generational differences in fashion and parenting.

“Not to drop a name, but one of my best friends happens to be Cameron Diaz, and I was like, 'The way these girls dress today!'” Drew recalled. Cameron’s response highlighted a nostalgic and dismissive take on the anxiety over youth fashion trends, “Oh, come on. You remember the '70s with bikini tops and dolphin shorts. And she was like, 'Come on! We all wore tube tops and tiny shorts.'”

© Raymond Hall Drew Barrymore talks parenting challenges

The show often provides Drew an opportunity to share more personal anecdotes, and she recounted a poignant moment involving her daughter Olive and a very special dress.

“The other night I came home, and I was told that Olive had a surprise for me,” Drew shared, her voice filled with emotion.

“And so I came in the room and she was standing there in my wedding dress.” This touching revelation led to a collective gasp from the cohosts and the audience.

“And I looked at her and I was like, 'Oh my God, you look so beautiful!' 'I go, 'You know, that’s actually technically the second time you wore that dress because you were six months in my belly when I wore it. And I’m saving it for you and your sister.'”

© Getty Drew Barrymore and mother Jaid Barrymore attend 55th Annual Academy Awards on April 11, 1983 at the Dorothy Changler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Just days prior to this heartfelt episode, Drew’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris had sparked a flurry of reactions online.

During a segment that stood out for its emotional intensity, Drew asked Kamala to play a maternal role for the nation: “But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country,” she implored. This personal appeal highlighted Drew's unique interviewing style, which blends personal narrative with larger cultural conversations.

Kamala, in turn, addressed the extra scrutiny she faces as the first female vice president, particularly regarding her laughter, which she views as a subtle form of sexism.

“You were asking me earlier about what it means to be like, the first woman [vice president],” she explained to Drew. “And you know, it’s funny because people still gotta get used to this, right?” She added, reflecting on the public's reaction to her demeanor, “I mean, my staff, for example, sometimes they'll show me little things that just amuse me. Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh.”

Drew, engaging deeply with Kamala, affirmed her support: “Oh, yes. OK. I love your laugh.”

