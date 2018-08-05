Jamie Oliver makes surprise confession about his family life The TV chef shares five children with wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver is a doting dad to five children between the ages of 16 and one, but he has admitted that while he makes sure that he is there for all important school events, he only really sees them "a couple of nights during the week." The TV chef opened up to Good Housekeeping magazine about his family life, revealing: "I will get to the key school events…and normally see the children a couple of nights during the week." Jamie went on to describe himself as a "weekend parent" adding: "I am happy with that, I think they are fine with it."

While Jamie isn’t always around during the week, he always makes sure that he is home for the weekends. The 41-year-old opened up to The Guardian earlier in the year about his work-life balance. He revealed that he has a team behind him who help him manage his busy schedule. And although he confessed that he doesn’t always find it easy to switch off from work, he said that he likes to relax by cuddling his children, enjoying "good whisky" and spending time with his wife Jools Oliver.

The Oliver family enjoyed spending some quality time together as a family-of-seven at the beginning of the summer holidays during a break away in Ibiza. The family appeared to have a wonderful time, and Jools kept fans updated with their travels by posting regular holiday photos – many of which featured the couple's adorable children. Jools also paid tribute to their oldest daughter, Poppy, 16, in a sweet social media post. The doing mum posted a photo of the pair together, and wrote in the caption that she was happy that her teenager still wanted to come on holiday with them.

And while they have their hands full with five children, Jools in particular hasn’t ruled out having another child in the future – in fact, if it is up to her – she would have one this year! During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas, Jools was asked whether or not she and Jamie had finished expanding their family, to which replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"