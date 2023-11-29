I’m a Celebrity host Declan Donnelly's only public photos of kids he keeps private

Declan Donnelly, one half of presenting duo Ant & Dec, is currently keeping us entertained hosting the 2023 series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here.

The star’s family, wife Ali Astall and their two young children Isla, age five, and Jack, one, have accompanied Declan, 48, to Australia where the show is filmed. However, we won’t be seeing photos of the couple’s children as they keep their identities extremely private.

In fact, the public has only ever seen two photos of Dec’s children, which he shared on his social media accounts when Isla and Jack were born.

WATCH: Dec makes rare comments about his kids

Back in September 2018, Dec announced the birth of his and Ali’s first child on his shared Twitter page with Ant.

The proud dad posted an adorable snap of his newborn daughter holding onto his finger.

He wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

And in July 2022, Dec shared a similar photo of his baby boy’s tiny hand grasping his dad’s finger.

The former Byker Grove actor said: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

Fans are yet to see more of Dec’s two children; the star clearly takes his family’s privacy seriously as he has kept them off social media completely since sharing these initial photos.

We do however see the odd picture of Dec and his wife Ali, who he proposed to in Australia in November 2014 and married in 2015.

© Getty Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly at Elizabeth Day's book launch

Choosing to keep their celebrations close to home, Dec and Ali exchanged in Newcastle on 1 August 2015, before heading to the rural 300-acre estate Matfen Hall for their reception.

Fearne Cotton, Ashley Roberts, Dermott O'Leary, Phillip Schofield, Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were just some of the celebrity guests who attended the wedding - as well as the groom's best man and comedy partner Ant.

© Photo: Rex Dec and Ali on their wedding day

In 202, Dec opened up about becoming a dad, admitting it’s the hardest thing he’s ever done.

"No one tells you how hard being a parent is!" Dec told Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m loving it."