Billie Piper shares adorable first picture of baby daughter - find out the cute name This is the star's first child with boyfriend Johnny Lloyd

Billie Piper is one doting mother! The actress, who welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Johnny Lloyd at the start of the year, has shared the first picture of her new bundle of joy, in which she reveals her choice of name - Tallulah! "Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds," she wrote. "I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah… [love] you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy." She added: "And to my boys, who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. And to all you lovely lot - for messages of joy and luck and goodwill."

Earlier this month, HELLO! confirmed the arrival of Billie's third child, and her first with her partner. The 36-year-old began dating rocker Johnny, who is the front man for rock band Tribes, shortly after her divorce from ex-husband Laurence Fox was finalised last year. The former couple share two sons together, ten-year-old Winston and six-year-old Eugene. Her third pregnancy was confirmed in August, almost two years after she started dating Johnny.

In February last year, Billie revealed that she would like to have a big family as she talked about being in a good place in her life right now. "In my dream world I'd have loads," she said, the Mirror reported at the time. "I was one of four and it's taxing for both parents and kids. I do like the idea of chaos." Billie was also previously married to radio host Chris Evans. They tied the knot back in 2001 after a six-month romance when Billie was 19 and Chris was 35; however, they split in 2005, with their divorce finalised two years later in 2007.

