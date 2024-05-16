Naomi Campbell's two very rarely-seen children look so grown up in beautiful new family snaps

Naomi Campbell is sharing more glimpses of her children with the world, after sharing a first peek at her daughter and son from their appearance at PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's wedding.

The supermodel, 53, is currently at the Cannes Film Festival but ahead of Mother's Day weekend, posted rare photos with her adorable two children, who she keeps out of the spotlight.

Her three-year-old daughter's birth was announced as a surprise in May 2021, and her nearly one-year-old son received the same treatment when she shared news of his arrival in June 2023.

Naomi took to Instagram with a slew of photos with her two kids, whose faces were obscured either with heart emojis or were simply silhouettes in the setting sun, as they stared out at a body of water and watched the sun go down.

She received adoring comments from several of her famous friends, including fellow mom Katy Perry who wrote: "Heaven is in your heart," and Nicole Scherzinger commenting: "I'm so happy for you, that is heaven."

Her two children were spotted in a photo she shared from the Kamani wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the Antibes, where they were both dressed up for the occasion. Her son wore a full suit while her daughter wore a yellow and white floral dress with a matching clutch.

© Instagram Naomi with her children pictured ahead of Mother's Day

The catwalk queen keeps her kids away from the public eye, never sharing photos of their faces and rarely posting any images of them altogether, although will occasionally open up about the joys of being a mom.

She has clarified in the past that her daughter is "my child," shutting down claims of adoption, although hasn't opened up more about the maternal process, and has shied away from speaking about her son.

Last year, she spoke with Today Show anchor Sheinelle Jones about motherhood. "What is it like?" Sheinelle asked, to which Naomi responded: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."

She hilariously recounted to the NBC News anchor a specific incident involving her daughter and her bathroom habits, recalling that each time she'd have to go, she would look to her mom and say: "Mummy, privacy."

© Instagram The supermodel's children joined her for a star-studded wedding in the Antibes

The English model recalled reacting with a surprised "Huh?" She added: "I'd say 'Not to your momma, you can do with everybody else'. Don't know where she got it from, really, really don't."

Naomi also considered herself fortunate to be a working mom with the ability not only to spend time with her children, but also have them experience the world with her, joining her on her travels.

© Getty Images "If I have this opportunity to share that with my kids, to travel, I will do so. I'm really blessed."

"I love this job that has given me the opportunity to travel and see different parts of the world, meet different people and cultures," she told Today. "If I have this opportunity to share that with my kids, to travel, I will do so. I'm really blessed."