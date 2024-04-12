David Beckham melts hearts with grown-up photo of Harper at lavish wedding

David Beckham and daughter Harper have an undeniably close bond, and the former football star proved to be one proud papa as he posed with his daughter.

The father and daughter duo were at a lavish wedding and were both dressed for the nines, with David channelling his inner James Bond in a super suave tuxedo while Harper looked super sweet in a stylish dress that her mother, Victoria Beckham, will no doubt have approved of. Harper also added an opulent necklace to her ensemble.

David couldn't help but gush over his daughter, as he commented: "My little girl is growing up, boys get ready @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham. @victoriabeckham good job mama."

Fans also loved the beautiful black-and-white photo, especially David's daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, who posted: "My bestie," referencing her sweet bond with the youngest Beckham.

David and Harper showed off their incredible bond back in February as the doting father cooked for his young girl. In a video, David filmed himself entering the youngster's bedroom as she stirred, still asleep, before she awoke to find a plate of crepes being placed on her bed.

Captioning the moment, David wrote: "Love love love pancake day, maybe more than my kids. Dads a little too early & maybe a little too excited fancy a pancake mum? @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

© Darren Gerrish Harper has a close bond with her family

Meanwhile, last month Harper and Nicola demonstrated their close bond as they supported Victoria during her Paris Fashion Week show.

In a TikTok clip, the duo took part in the 'Made For Me' trend, which sees TikTok users lip syncing to Muni Long's lyrics: "Twin, where have you been?" and "Nobody knows me like you do."

© Instagram David is very protective of his daughter

Back in 2013 when Harper was just 22 months old, David revealed how he will be overcautious when his daughter grows up and becomes interested in boys. "Absolutely not," he told The Sun. "She's not going out. She's going to be like Rapunzel - up in the tower. I'm not saying I love my daughter more, but the boys are independent."

And in a 2011 interview, the father-of-four joked: "She's got three brothers that will take her, three brothers that will eat with her and three brothers that will bring her back home and a dad waiting for her. So yeah, we'll see. That'll be interesting."