We've just been given a big clue about Meghan Markle's due date

George Clooney has given an insight into the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming due date – and it's fast approaching! The Hollywood actor, while speaking out in defence of Meghan during a recent event, described her as "seven-months pregnant", suggesting she will be set to give birth in around eight weeks' time. While the only palace confirmation has revealed that Meghan is due in the spring, the mum-to-be has previously given hints to fans and royal-watchers that she will be welcoming the baby in April or May - though it's becoming clearer that mid-April is a stronger possibility.

Meghan is apparently seven months

Despite this, the royal couple show no sign of slowing down ahead of their new arrival – they will travel to Morocco later in February and are expected to attend a number of engagements there. The palace announced the news on Friday, with a statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course."

George's comments come as he passionately spoke out in support of Meghan, expressing his disappointment at the recent stories about her. "I do want to say, I just saw this piece," he said. "They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."

George has also spoken out in support of the Duchess

He added: "And we've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that. You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere. She's getting a raw deal there, it's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that." George is known to be a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan, and he and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney attended the royal wedding in May last year.

