This First Dates couple prove the show works - they're expecting baby number two! We’re so excited for this adorable duo

If you’re a fan of C4’s First Dates then you’ll remember Lauren from series 2, she matched with ‘crude’ Faliraki DJ Terry Turbo. Alas, after a cringey first date, where he asked her bra size, it was not meant to be, and she left the show single. And then there was Dan from series 5 – stay with us - who appeared on the show with a different Lauren but dashed romantic hopes after consuming one too many jäger bombs. But never fear, Cupid tracked down Dan and original Lauren and struck anyway, with the pair going on to become an item and welcoming their first child in 2016.

Fast forward three years and we caught up with the lovely Lauren to chat First Dates, family and royal style tips, AND we discovered some exciting news. She explains: "I was on First Dates quite early on… I was really surprised that the show really does want you to meet your match. For me that wasn’t the case as I was matched with a Falariki DJ called Terry Turbo who claimed he had slept with hundreds of women."

Lauren on the TV show

Lauren recalled how, on their first date, Terry asked me my bra size and made quite a few crude comments. "I had to put him in his place, I sounded more like Super Nanny than Kim Kardashian – who he’d compared me too." Lucky for Lauren though, she could walk away from DJ Terry and even luckier the man for her was already in her life.

MORE: This Frist Dates contestant devestated the internet with her love story

"Dan and I first met in a nightclub the summer of 2013. When I first met him I couldn’t miss him across the dance floor in a salmon coloured blazer, pouting away, with better eyebrows than me. "Both single we started to hang out as friends but we called each other adopted boyfriend/girlfriend and shared Sunday Fundays."

Lauren, Dan and Jude

Looking back the mum-of-one admitted that it was only when Dan recorded First Dates that she realised I didn’t like seeing him on a first date and that’s when their relationship developed. The couple are now engaged and have a son, two-year-old Jude, "he’s very much the boss, " laughs Lauren. "Having Jude in our lives is the best, Dan’s party days of jäger bombs and late nights are over. We are all tucked up in bed by 8pm most nights."

Two-year-old Jude holding a scan of the new baby

While there was no mention of when the big day will be, Lauren did let slip one of the names on her guest list. "We may ask First Dates Fred to our wedding!" she revealed. The pretty brunette went on to reveal some more exciting news…. "We’re expecting our second baby this coming May! And we are extremely excited, Jude can’t wait to be a big brother. He says I’m having a baby hulk."

READ: Everything you need to know about Duchess of Sussex' pregnancy

On the subject of pregnancy style, Lauren doesn’t know how the Duchess of Sussex has been walking around wearing high heels, "I currently can’t attempt heels. But I love that she’s been wearing high street clothes."