Meghan Markle is IDENTICAL to son Prince Archie in unseen photo

Babies often look like their parents did as infants, and a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex as a baby shows the incredible likeness between the royal mother and her four-year-old son Prince Archie.

The snap pictures a very sweet baby Meghan looking at the camera wearing a black hoodie.

The former Suits actress had the same dark brown eyes, and similar shaped features to Archie – glance quickly and the mother and son look identical.

© DailyMail.com Meghan Markle bears a striking resemblance to her son Archie

The photo was shared by Meghan's cousin, Shawn Johnson, 43, who spoke to DailyMail.com about his childhood growing up around Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry.

Shawn called Meghan "sweet" and "kind", adding: "She was always really looking after us and making sure that we're all doing fine.'

© Pool Baby Archie in 2019

Embroiderer and graphic designer Shawn lives in California, just as his cousin Meghan does, but he told the paper that he has not seen her in almost two decades. Shawn is the son of Meghan's uncle on her mother's side, Joseph Johnson.

It's adorable and unusual to see a new photo of Meghan as a child, as she and Harry rarely post pictures of their younger years on social media or in the public domain. We can't believe how much her son resembles his famous mum.

© Getty Harry and Meghan with baby Archie

Prince Archie was born on 9th May 2021 at the Portland hospital in London and is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Archie was not born with the royal title of Prince, but rather named Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, however, when his grandfather King Charles ascended to the British throne, he was subsequently known as Prince Archie in formal settings.

Furthermore, The Times recently reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had made a change regarding their children's names, now calling them Archie and Lilibet Sussex, to unify the family with the same surname.

Meghan Markle holding Archie and Lilbet

At the 2023 Invictus Games, Prince Harry shared a rare anecdote about his son, telling the crowd: "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot, a helicopter pilot obviously. But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most."