Prince Alexander turns 3! See adorable new photo of the Swedish royal on his birthday His royal cuteness!

A very happy birthday to Prince Alexander of Sweden! The cute royal turned three on Friday and his parents Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia took to their joint Instagram page to celebrate their son's special day. Sharing a new photograph of sweet Alexander, the couple wrote: "Our beloved Alexander, big congratulations on your 3rd birthday." Little Alexander looks so adorable in the brand new picture, smiling for the camera with his head tilted to one side. Just like his royal parents, he has beautiful big brown eyes and we just love his long hairstyle. The young royal wore a smart navy blue jumper with owl motif on the front for his birthday photo.

Photo credit: Instagram / prinsparet

Prince Alexander is Carl and Sofia's eldest son and is turning into one handsome little man. We're sure he'd make a fabulous playmate for Princess Charlotte, who is the same age as him at three years. Alexander's formal title is Prince Alexander of Sweden, Duke of Södermanland, and is big brother to Prince Gabriel, age one.

MORE: The most adorable young royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

There were plenty of congratulatory messages on the royal couple's Instagram page for their little boy. One fan posted: "Happy Birthday sweet boy," while another said, "Happy birthday. He's adorable." One follower wrote: "Congratulations Alexander! You are a little sweet sunbeam for joy to all of us. Have fun today."

Prince Alexander at his first official royal engagement

Alexander made his first official royal engagement back in August 2018 at the age of two. The royal inaugurated his christening gift from the Province of Södermanland with his parents at the Nynäs nature reserve, and took part in a walkabout to meet well-wishers. The little Prince sat in a horse and carriage in-between his doting parents, dressed in a striped shirt and chinos for the occasion.

Loading the player...

MORE: Watch baby Prince Harry make an early appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony – video

Prince Alexander as a newborn

Sofia and Carl welcomed Alexander to the world on 19 April 2016. At the time, the royals released this adorable official portrait of the newborn Prince.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.