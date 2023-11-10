Rachel Riley steps out with mini-me daughter Noa for ultra-rare public appearance

Rachel Riley stepped out for a night on the town with her adorable daughters, Maven and Noa, to kick off the festive season.

The mother-of-two, who shares her children with husband and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, paid a visit to Hamleys Toy Store in central London to witness their iconic Christmas window being unveiled.

WATCH: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's family day out with their daughters

The Countdown presenter took both her daughters along, but one photo showed Rachel holding onto little Noa, and the two-year-old is the image of her famous mum!

Rachel can be seen aptly dressed in Christmas colours with her green and red floral blouse paired with black jeans and her hair tied back in a bun, while adorable Noa wore a white jumper with a blue skirt and pink tights, complete with seriously cute glittery boots.

The 37-year-old was smiling at her daughter as the little one put her hand out to greet Father Christmas was, of course, at the very special festive event.

Rachel and Pasha often share updates of their family life on social media, including how they spend exciting holidays together. Before getting in the mood for the Big Day, the family-of-four enjoyed some quality time celebrating the spooky season.

© Tristan Fewings Rachel Riley and kid dance with Santa during the VIP launch party for Christmas at Hamleys on November 09

The former Strictly contestant shared an adorable photo of her two daughters dressed in their Halloween costumes with matching pink puffer jackets petting a cat as they did some trick or treating. Rachel wrote in the caption: "This cat didn't know what hit it. Precious family time and no tricks all night, just lots and lots of caaaaaandy sweets - thank you London!"

It's clear Rachel is super proud of her growing girls. Back in August, she explained how she and Pasha's eldest, Maven, is already quite the maths whizz just like her mathematician mum.

© Shutterstock Rachel Riley with her two daughters at the DISNEY 100 VIP Launch on Thursday

"My three-year-old is literally asking for maths videos for kids on YouTube," she told HELLO!.

"There's one that's a dance with numbers up to 100. And she's looking for numbers on the side of the road, like the speed signs or the road signs and she's shouting the numbers out, you know, getting excited about it and counting. Even the baby's going '1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11'.

© Getty Images Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley have two children

Rachel continued: "They're both really active. My three-year-old's riding a bike and she [was] on a balance bike and a scooter this week. It's just going before my eyes."