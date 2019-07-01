Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson reunite ahead of baby's arrival Baby Marquez is due any day

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are celebrating the fact they have been reunited after the professional dancer's latest Strictly Come Dancing tour came to an end. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the pregnant radio presenter shared a throwback video of herself doing a celebratory dance. "Mentally celebrating doing this because he's home tonight for four days," she said. "Longest time in as many months!"

Elsewhere, to mark the special moment, Gorka took to his page to share a lovely snap of the couple. "LAST SHOW OF THE WEEK!!! Before I get to see and kiss this face," he wrote in the caption, to which Gemma replied: "Yay! Home sweet Home! Chuffed to get my chef back." The lovebirds, who confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018, are due to welcome their first child together any day. While Gemma has been on maternity leave, Gorka has been performing across various locations in the UK with his Strictly friends Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec on their Here Come the Boys tour.

On Thursday night, Gemma supported the boys at their live show in Manchester, and shared a promo clip from their tour on Instagram. "I finally get to see the show tonight! @herestheboys is in Manchester and I'm so excited to see Gorks, Aljaz & Gio perform. Everyone involved in this production has worked SO hard so to see it all paying off is amazing!" Gemma said. "Manchester crowds always = LOUD! Cannot bloody wait. I'll bring a wet floor sign with me just in case my waters break! See you later guys! Hope everyone who is going enjoys it."

The former Emmerdale actress previously revealed that she is due at the end of June or beginning of July. Last week, Gemma admitted that she struggled with her body changes during pregnancy, but has since learned to love herself more. "Admittedly, it is hard at first especially if like me, you were/are a gym bunny," she explained. "However, if you change your way of thinking and realise firstly that pregnancy is a beautiful privilege denied to many women so be grateful you have this opportunity, things do start to become easier."

