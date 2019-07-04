Emma Willis reveals her son's surprising career choice The TV presenter spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Emma Willis is a doting mum to three children, and it looks like her son Ace, seven, could be following in her footsteps in the future! Since March, the TV presenter has been designing her own fashion collection for high street store Next following the success of her curated edits for the brand, and her son has been inspired by her work. Emma told HELLO!: "He wants to be a fashion designer but I don't think he knows the process. He knows there are clothes in Next with my name on. I don't know if he's put two and two together." Lucky Ace will have the best taster into the fashion world if he does want to pursue this career path in the future. "I'd definitely bring him along to see the design process one day, if he wanted to," Emma added. "I'll wait until he gets a bit older first to see if he still wants to do it."

Emma Willis' son Ace wants to be a fashion designer

Last year, The Voice UK presenter shared a picture of Ace's artwork on her Instagram account. The little boy had drawn a lady wearing a prom dress, and in the caption Emma had written: "My son wants to be a fashion designer. He's six." Ace no doubt enjoyed seeing Emma's latest collection with Next, which is her second one with the brand. On what inspired her during the designing process, Emma said: "It comes from things I see that I'd like to change and things I'd want in my wardrobe. I love all the swimwear, I love the colour co-ord halter neck top and wide leg trousers. The khaki jumpsuit is really nice and soft. I know I'm going to live in it. I can't wait to try it all on."

Emma recently shared a fashion illustration by Ace

Emma is also mum to daughters Isabelle, ten, and Trixie, three, who she shares with Busted star Matt Willis. The family live close to London, but they haven't completely ruled out moving to the country. When asked, Emma said: "Never say never. It's up to Matt, if he wants to farm, the he's got to be around to look after it because I'm not! It's a big job, you've got to be fully committed."

