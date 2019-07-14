Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle share sweetest moment together at Wimbledon These two have a very sweet relationship!

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a day out together at Wimbledon on Saturday to watch the tense women's finals between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. And while they were sitting in the Royal Box, a fan captured a sweet moment between the pair just before the match began. Twitter user Barb posted a short video showing Kate alerting Meghan to the Duke of Kent, who was sitting in their row. After saying hello to him, the mother-of-three then tapped Meghan on the shoulders, who then smiled in acknowledgment and joined in the conversation. The pair were also sitting in a row with Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, who looked as if she was having a wonderful time with them.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made a joint appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday

Kate and Meghan's outing on Saturday was one of their first as just a duo. They had been spotted out together just days earlier with their children as they went to watch Prince William and Prince Harry take part in a charity polo game. Photos saw Meghan doting on her newborn son Archie and planting a kiss on his forehead, while Kate watched on as her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, played football together. The doting mum also kept a watchful eye on her youngest, Prince Louis, who was also running around the field trying to keep up with his siblings.

Kate pointed out the Duke of Kent to Meghan

Wimbledon is a special sporting event to both Kate and Meghan. Kate is the patron of Wimbledon, and has been seen at many of the championships over the years. The Duchess' family are also big fans of tennis, and for the men's final on Sunday, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton attended, along with her siblings Pippa and James. Kate also went to watch the game, and was all smiles as she sat in the Royal Box alongside William to watch Rodger Federer take on Novak Djovovic. It was recently revealed that Rodger had even been to the Middleton's family home to give George a tennis lesson – and as a result he is the future King's favourite player!

Meghan, meanwhile, is good friends with tennis champion Serena Williams. While Serena didn't win in the finals yesterday, she no doubt appreciated seeing Meghan cheering her on. The Duchess had also gone along to watch Serena play on 4 July, a day before her son's christening.

