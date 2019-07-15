Pregnant Alesha Dixon shows off blossoming baby bump in striking new photos Blooming beautiful!

She is due to welcome her second child later this year, and it seems pregnancy is suiting Alesha Dixon perfectly! The Britain's Got Talent judge, 40, stunned her Instagram followers after posing in a leaf-printed bikini, whilst showing off her blossoming baby bump. She captioned the striking makeup-free pictures, which were taken by her partner Azuka Ononye, with the words: "I have a lot to smile about lately! No makeup, no filters, just me and baby."

The pregnant star's friends and followers rushed to post complimentary messages, with fellow BGT judge Amanda Holden writing: "Bloody beautiful… Just stunning." Kimberly Wyatt remarked: "We are bump twinning at the moment! Lots of love to you and your gorgeous growing family! Xx." Rochelle Humes simply wrote, "Wow". Another post read: "Aleshaaaa, you are a natural beauty. I admire everything about you!"

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev tease fans over baby's gender in gorgeous new photo

Alesha and Azuka, who reportedly married in a secret ceremony in 2017, are already doting parents to five-year-old daughter Azura. The former singer revealed her second pregnancy live on-air during the final round of BGT in May. "Over the moon, yes," she told the audience. "Lovely place to celebrate it."

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares sweet post ahead of wife Ruth Langsford's TV return

Last year, Alesha admitted her fears that she was "too old" to have another baby. In an interview with You magazine back in April 2018, she explained: "I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky." The star added: "The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.