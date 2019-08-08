Jamie Redknapp shares sweet holiday snaps with lookalike sons in Portugal Jamie passed on his good genes

Jamie Redknapp looks like he's having an amazing time as he soaks up the sun in Portugal with his dad Harry, mum Sandra, and his two boys, Charley, 15, and Beau, ten. The former football ace shared some sweet snaps of his family downtime as he treated his lookalike kids to a break during their school summer holidays. One snap sees Jamie and his youngest on the beach after a paddleboarding session, while another image is of Jamie and his eldest son taken some cover in the shade as they enjoy some refreshments in the local bar.

Jamie is mixing work with pleasure as he's also busy helping to teach children some skills on the pitch at Football Escapes – which provides courses for kids with premier league stars – during his time in Portugal. The former Liverpool player appears to be enjoying the best of both worlds as he gets to brush up on his skills and teach footballers in the making, while also spending quality time with his family.

Looks fun!

MORE: Beyoncé's fans convinced that she is pregnant with baby number four

Jamie shares his children with ex-wife Louise Redknapp – who didn't appear to join in on the family escape. The former Strictly star is still on good terms with her ex though, which she revealed at the end of last month. Louise admitted that she and Jamie reunited to attend their eldest child's 15th birthday party, which was held at their former family home.

The Eternal singer later opened up about her relationship with Jamie, and what they are like as parents. Appearing on Sunday Brunch in July, Louise opened up about her son's "lively" birthday party, joking: "Nine fifteen-year-olds around the house – I mean – lively." When asked by hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy what the boys were doing, Louise elaborated: "Well, their dad was around so when their dad is around they are more well-behaved. When it's just me they go crazy because I'm the soft parent."

Like father, like son

MORE: Jennifer Aniston has been transformed into a LEGO character as Rachel from Friends – and it's uncanny

Louise and Jamie shocked their fans when they announced their split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Louise opened up about their breakup for the first time earlier in the year while appearing on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show. She admitted that it had been "really tough," but that the pair have remained best friends. She said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.