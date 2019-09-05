Exclusive: Bollywood star Amy Jackson reveals the gender of her first baby Congratulations!

Surrounded by pale-blue balloons, Bollywood star Amy Jackson let her baby shower do the talking when she announced that she and her property developer fiancé George Panayiotou will welcome a baby boy at the end of September.

Revealing her news with a bang, the 27-year-old actress popped a balloon to sprinkle blue confetti over family and friends, who included fashionista sisters Lily and Rosie Fortescue.

"There were cheers and cries of: 'We knew it!'" Amy exclusively tells HELLO!. "Everyone was very excited. I'd been keeping my baby's gender a secret for months – not even my mum Rita knew, although she kept trying to prise it out of me.

"She's so happy because there are mainly women in our family, but now there'll be a boy." HELLO! can also reveal the baby has a name: Andreas, after his business tycoon grandfather.

"It's a tradition in Greek families for the first grandson of a new generation to be named after his grandfather," Amy tells us. "He's so proud because Andreas will be his first grandchild."

Supergirl star Amy also had another clue for her guests – the blue off-the-shoulder dress she wore for the celebration at London's Corinthia Hotel.

"When I first walked into the room, it blew me away," she says. "The room looked amazing. Events planner Alexandra Pisani had promised me the baby shower of my dreams and it was."

Guests toasted her baby news with chilled champagne while the mum-to-be raised her glass with a virgin strawberry cocktail.

Running alongside the blue colour scheme was an elephant theme, with elephant-shaped biscuits covered in blue icing.

"Elephants are meant to be lucky for newborns," says Amy. "We've even decorated our baby's nursery with a safari theme because he was conceived on safari in South Africa, where George and I got engaged.

"George is already saying: 'I want a girl next,'" she continues. "My priority after this baby boy is born is to take time off, slow down and enjoy being a mum."

