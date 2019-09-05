Lucy Mecklenburgh excitedly teases the gender of her first child with Ryan Thomas Exciting times!

Lucy Mecklenburgh revealed in August that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas – and now she has excitedly announced she's received the results of her baby's gender. The fitness guru teased her unborn baby's sex in a video she shared to her Instagram stories on Wednesday. Placing a white envelope with the results in on her kitchen counter, Lucy admitted that she's not actually going to find out whether she's having a boy or a girl – however she could just be waiting until she is reunited with Ryan so they can discover the gender together.

Leaving the envelope unopened, Lucy said in the clip: "OMG my gender results. I want to open it so bad. It's going to kill me this. I'm going to hide it somewhere. Can someone pick it up and hide it for me?" Writing over the clip on her Instagram story, she added: "Our bubbas gender is in here!!!!"

Will Lucy be able to stop herself from opening the envelope?

The 28-year-old revealed earlier this week that she's been suffering unbearable morning sickness, and that it's so bad she's been forced to sleep in the bathroom next to the toilet. Lucy added that she's been vomiting constantly throughout the early stages of her pregnancy – it sounds awful!

Lucy has suffered with terrible morning sickness

Lucy has also spoken frankly about the fact that she's struggling to sleep. The reality TV star also recently started a blog about her pregnancy journey. In an Instagram post, she talked about her new venture: "My first three months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely as you can't really talk about it and feel like you're lying to everyone constantly. I've had a little more downtime (mainly with my head down the toilet). I've been writing a blog about my pregnancy journey so far and there's no filter. I wanted to share my highs and lows."

