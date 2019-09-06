Gemma Atkinson hits massive motherhood milestone Go, Gemma!

Gemma Atkinson is everybody's mum of the moment, and we love how open the star has been about her motherhood journey. Friday marked a big milestone for Gemma, who was able to leave Mia sleeping upstairs while she ate breakfast downstairs for the very first time – congrats! The mother-of-one shared the news on Instagram, writing: "New mum milestone this morning. I used the baby monitor and actually made and ate my breakfast with Mia in her cot upstairs rather than in it next to me."

While little Mia slept upstairs, Gemma tested out a new smoothie recipe that she had heard Gwyneth Paltrow talking about on Ellen on Thursday night. Gemma explained: "You know I love a smoothie. I watched Ellen DeGeneres yesterday, and Gwyneth Paltrow was on it. She said one of her favourite smoothies was frozen cauliflower, blueberries, almond milk and nut butter with a squeeze of fresh lime. I'm making it now."

Gemma let her fans know she'd reached another motherhood milestone!

Sounds delicious! Although Gemma admitted that hers came out a little thin, so she decided to add half an avocado for good measure. The result? Gemma took a sip and exclaimed: "Mmm! Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow!" She then added hilariously: "Is my skin like her's now? No Gem. Because you've got a filter on and you've not slept."

Gemma wore a cat filter as she rustled up her healthy smoothie

The 34-year-old is known for her hilarious Instagram quips, and despite it being first thing in the morning she was still on form! Instagram filter or no Instagram filter, we still think you look gorgeous, Gemma.

