Andy Murray welcomes third child with wife Kim Sears - details

Congratulations to Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears, who welcomed their third child. The tennis pro and Kim recently announced their happy news with friends and family, revealing they have had a little boy. Andy’s grandfather Roy Erskine, 88, told The Sun: "It's a wee boy. He was born during the week, I don’t know what his name is yet. My wife is away down, she went down this morning."

It was only last week that the former Wimbledon champ revealed that Kim was due any day. Andy had been away from home in Antwerp, Belgium, to take part in the European Open which started on Monday 14 October, but admitted that he was ready to pick up and leave the tournament at a minute's notice should he get the call that their new arrival was on the way. "Obviously the baby can come any time from pretty much next week," he told The Times. "If the baby came early, I would miss Antwerp and then maybe play at the Paris Masters." Andy reportedly chose to compete in the European Open rather than the rival Stockholm Open, which runs at the same time, because it would mean a shorter flight home to the UK – which now appears to have been a wise decision.

Kim first sparked rumours pregnancy rumours at Wimbledon 2019

Last month, the sportsman opened up to HELLO! about how he would love for his children to follow his passion in the sport - even though he will be happy with whatever career they pursue. He said: "I think the more important thing for me is helping them find something to do that they both really love. I've been lucky in my life in finding a passion and being able to live that dream every day of my life."

The Scottish athlete confessed that he still loves the game today just as much as he did when he first started playing. "I still get as much out of playing tennis matches today as when I started out, and having a break for the surgery has made me realise just how much I love the game," he explained. "If my girls find their passion and are able to live their lives fulfilling that passion, then that would make me happy."

